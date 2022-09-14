Striking photos show Prince Harry and Prince William with King Charles and other royals as they walk behind the Queen's coffin in London

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday.

The brothers joined King Charles as they led a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The monarch's body will lie at rest there before her funeral on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were photographed walking side by side behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96. Her coffin was transported to Edinburgh earlier this week, where the public were invited to pay their respects at St Giles' Cathedral. It was flown to London on Tuesday evening.

Members of the royal family walking behind the coffin. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles, and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew — led a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen's body will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

The procession traveled via Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard before arriving at Westminster Hall, according to a Buckingham Palace press release sent to Insider.

The procession made its way to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, were pictured traveling behind the procession in the same vehicle.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle joined Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a different vehicle behind the procession. All of the royal women were wearing all-black morning dresses.

After the coffin procession, there will be a short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by the royal family, the press release states.

Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the public will be able to visit the Queen's coffin from Wednesday, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects. BBC News previously reported that lines could last up to 30 hours.

