Striking photos and video show Taliban fighters holding guns and reciting from the Quran inside Afghanistan's presidential palace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

  • The Taliban stormed Kabul on Sunday, setting itself up to retake Afghanistan after 20 years.

  • After the Afghan president fled the country, Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace.

  • Heavily armed fighters were seen inside the palace reciting from the Quran, Islam's holy book.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Video captured by Al Jazeera captured Taliban fighters holding guns and reciting from the Quran, the holy book of Islam, after seizing control of the presidential palace, according to reports.

The Taliban stormed Kabul earlier in the day on Sunday as the Afghan government collapsed, setting the militant group up to retake the country 20 years after US-led forces drove them from power.

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

Photos shared by the Associated Press showed the fighters gathered around a desk at the abandoned palace hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani boarded a plane and fled the country.

Ragıp Soylu, the Turkey bureau chief for Middle East Eye, shared one of the clips from Al Jazeera that showed the fighters reciting the Quran from inside the palace.

A source in Kabul told The Daily Beast the Taliban was reciting Quran verses that in part translate to: "When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest. And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in crowds. Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance."

The Taliban announced Sunday they would be declaring the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, solidifying their takeover of the US-backed Afghan government.

The group has said they want a peaceful transfer of power, but the US embassy suspended its operations in Kabul and warned Americans of a quickly changing security situation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

    KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul while Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at the airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered the capital virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

  • Afghan president flees country as Taliban move in on Kabul

    As the Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

  • More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added that airports and border crossings must remain open, the U.S. State Department said late on Sunday. The U.S. government and countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK said in a joint statement that "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order." The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate thousands of their citizens.

  • Taliban to retake power in Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces and the country's president has fled

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry official told Reuters. The president's office would not confirm his whereabouts.

  • Islam's anti-racist message from the 7th century still resonates today

    Muslims of all backgrounds pray during the 2019 Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty ImagesOne day, in Mecca, the Prophet Muhammad dropped a bombshell on his followers: He told them that all people are created equal. “All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Muhammad in his last known public speech. “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person

  • 'A colossal failure,' says former UN envoy Peter Galbraith

    Galbraith said rampant corruption within the police and all levels of government meant that money that the U.S. was giving in aid often ended up in Taliban hands, as local warlords, police and government officials cooperated with the insurgent group.Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.Much has changed in the two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion and Galbraith expressed concern about the future of women, girls and the Hazaras minority group."In the last 20 years, Afghanistan's become a place transformed, a much more modern South Asian country and particularly Kabul which has quadrupled in size and has tall buildings and all of that. So how people in Afghanistan and particularly in Kabul are going to adjust to this new era, it's going to be really, really difficult."

  • Dominic Raab accused of being 'missing in action' as he was on holiday when Kabul fell to Taliban

    Dominic Raab was accused of being “missing in action” as it emerged he was abroad on holiday when the Afghanistan capital of Kabul fell to the Taliban.

  • Videos show chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as the Taliban retakes power in Afghanistan and thousands flee

    Videos from the Kabul airport showed chaos as thousands of civilians desperately tried to flee the country after the Taliban took the city.

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.

  • "The war is over": Taliban declares victory in Afghanistan

    Taliban leaders declared Monday "the war is over," after taking control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years on from the militant group fleeing a U.S.-led coalition march into Kabul.Driving the news: The declaration to Al Jazeera came after the Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday, and following the U.S. evacuation of the American Embassy Monday. The U.S. was taking over air traffic control at Kabul's airport, where chaotic scenes were reported Monday, as foreigners and Afghan citize

  • Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country's climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. "We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city.

  • Texas Capitol building floods during storm. ‘It’s all hands on deck,’ Gov. Abbott says

    Videos showed flooding inside the state Capitol building and at UT Austin on Sunday afternoon.

  • Troops Assist With Evacuations From Kabul as Taliban Declare 'War Over'

    Thousands of troops from the United States and the United Kingdom were deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate their nationals from Kabul as the Taliban took control of the capital on August 15.Footage filmed on Sunday at an airhead in Kabul shows people arriving at the base with their luggage and dogs.A spokesman for the Taliban told Al Jazeera that the war in Afghanistan was “over” after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. According to reports, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul on Sunday. Credit: williamson_strong via Storyful

  • Trump asks 'DO YOU MISS ME YET' in a statement about Afghanistan, via a proxy on Twitter

    Trump's spokeswoman tweeted out the former President's statement on Afghanistan. Twitter rules state that representing a banned person is a violation.

  • Afghanistan news – live: Chaos at Kabul airport as thousands flee after Taliban seize power

    Follow the latest updates as Taliban militants enter Kabul

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' sits atop Spotify's Billions Club. The playlist reads as a who's who of the highest-earning artists, while smaller artists ask for better payouts.

    Spotify's Billions Club playlist includes every song with over 1 billion streams, which equals about $3 million in royalties from the platform.

  • Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

    The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government."

  • Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried donates $450,000 to a nonprofit that supports bitcoin developers

    Sam Bankman-Fried has pledged a three-year commitment to Brink Technology to sponsor bitcoin developers undergoing fellowship programs.

  • Gerd Müller, 'the best striker in history,' dies at 75

    Gerd Müller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was “a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.” Müller scored 566 goals for Bayern between 1964 and 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four German Cup wins and three European Cup victories in that time.