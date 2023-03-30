Striking satellite photos from space show California's transformation from dry to lush

Hikers explore a new trail system Monday in the Saddleback Wilderness in Orange County. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With an incredibly wet winter comes a major shift in the landscape of previously parched California.

Reflecting on a wild winter, California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a recent meeting of the agency that the state was “unique across the western U.S.” in its capacity to “move from very, very wet to very, very dry and back to very, very wet.”

The image below shows the incredible change from space.

The photo on the left, from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, shows the state on Aug. 16, 2022.

By the time the photo on the right was captured, on March 26, 2023, deep browns had been replaced by lush greens. Snow blanketed the Sierra.

For skeptics who might think such a dramatic shift happens every year between summer and spring, below is a similar side-by-side image from Aug. 24, 2021, and March 25, 2022.

Though the landscape clearly gets greener and some snow appears on mountains, the difference last year was nowhere near as stark as this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom significantly rolled back drought restrictions last week. Nearly two-thirds of the state was no longer in drought as of March 21, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In images

RIVERSIDE, CA - FEBRUARY 13, 2023: A mountain biker rides through the lush green landscape brought on by recent rain storms at the Hidden Valley Wilderness Area on February 13, 2023 in Riverside, California. A winter storm is passing through the Southland with fierce winds and some precipitation. The storm will move out early Wednesday leaving cold temperatures in its wake. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Kareem Sharaf and his son, Ray Sharaf, 2, of San Clemente, explore the Dana Point waterfalls, which only happens when heavy rains occur as another storm system releases more rain on the already saturated Southland in Dana Point Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles, CA - March 24: A man hikes with his dog on a trail in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, with a view downtown, in Los Angeles, CA, Friday, March 24, 2023. People took advantage of warm weather and got outside, after days of rain in southern California. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

MALIBU, CALIF. - MAR. 27, 2023. Nate Kamm, a researcher with the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains, stands beside Topanga Creek near its mouth in Malibu. Researches say a recent series of storms has benefited the creeks and lagoons of Malibu as runoff has reshaped and revitalized natural streams along the coast. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco)

