Striking satellite photos from space show California's transformation from dry to lush

Reflecting on a wild winter, California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a recent meeting of the agency that the state was “unique across the western U.S.” in its capacity to “move from very, very wet to very, very dry and back to very, very wet.”
The image below shows the incredible change from space.
The photo on the left, from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, shows the state on Aug. 16, 2022.
By the time the photo on the right was captured, on March 26, 2023, deep browns had been replaced by lush greens. Snow blanketed the Sierra.
For skeptics who might think such a dramatic shift happens every year between summer and spring, below is a similar side-by-side image from Aug. 24, 2021, and March 25, 2022.
Though the landscape clearly gets greener and some snow appears on mountains, the difference last year was nowhere near as stark as this year.
