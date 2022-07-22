Striking South Korea shipyard workers resume talks, but lawsuits threat remains an obstacle

FILE PHOTO: The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul, South Korea
Byungwook Kim
·2 min read

By Byungwook Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - Talks between shipyard contract workers and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering <042660.KS) (DSME) resumed on Friday to resolve a strike that has hurt South Korea's third-largest shipbuilder and led to delays in delivery of vessels.

About 100 workers from subcontractors have, since late last month, occupied the main dock at DSME's shipyard in the southern coast city of Geoje, demanding a 30% pay increase.

Police were on standby at the yard and ready to move in, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Union officials representing the strikers have told Reuters they were willing to end the strike and accept an offer of 4.5% wage increase if DSME and its subcontracting companies drop their plans to seek damages from the strike through legal action.

The South Korean government has said the strike is illegal, in violation of union laws.

South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun raised hopes of a reconciliation, saying in a statement early on Friday that the two sides have narrowed their differences significantly.

"Talks must reach an agreement today and we hope the illegal occupation is wrapped up," the minister said.

In response to the statement, Jang Seok-won, director of public relations at the Korea Metal Workers' Union, which represents the strikers, told Reuters that the major sticking point of legal action still persists, adding that both DSME and its subcontracting firms haven't withdrawn their plans to seek damages.

DSME has not filed lawsuits against the strikers but plans to do so in the future and does not plan to back down on this, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a company official.

The company has said it expects a loss of 32 billion won ($24.44 million) a day due to the strike and the dispute had cost it more than $400 million as of mid-July.

The construction of eight vessels at five docks at the shipyard has been affected, with delivery dates pushed back by two to five weeks as of Wednesday, a DSME spokesperson said.

($1 = 1,309.3700 won)

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea Postpones 20% Crypto Tax to 2025

    The government announced its 2022 Tax Reform Bill on Thursday, which states the planned virtual asset tax, already delayed by a year, will be postponed further.

  • RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse RPMGlobal Holdings Limited's ( ASX:RUL ) business as it appears the...

  • Minecraft developers not looking to integrate NFTs

    Developers behind Minecraft, one of the biggest video games in the world, said they are not looking to support integration with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or blockchain technology, arguing they “encourage profiteering.” See related article: Polium’s NFT/Web3 game console plan meets with plenty of skepticism Fast facts In a recent blog post, developer Mojang Studios said […]

  • Euro set for best week since May after ECB opts for big hike

    The euro headed for its best week since May on Friday after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised borrowing costs more than expected overnight in its first rate hike since 2011. However the single currency was well off Thursday's knee-jerk peak after ECB President Christine Lagarde said that while the monetary authority was moving faster than previously signalled, the terminal rate had not changed. The central bank was also short on specifics of a new tool aimed at taming peripheral nation bond yields, just as Italian bonds suffer the effects of a collapsed government.

  • Singapore Home Prices Continue to Climb, But Market May Finally Cool

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore home prices climbed at a faster pace in the second quarter but the momentum may be threatened by concerns over the rising cost of living and higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto I

  • Global slowdown fears darken prospects for Asian factories

    Worries over a global slowdown are casting a shadow over Asia's recovery prospects with factory activity growth slowing in Japan and Australia, keeping pressure on policymakers to support their economies while tightening monetary policy to combat inflation. Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in 10 months in July, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed on Friday, boding ill for an economy struggling to shake the wounds from the pandemic. Factory activity also slowed in Australia with the index falling to 55.7 in July from 56.2 in June, a separate survey showed on Friday.

  • California Port Closes Gates for Third Day Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s third-busiest port shut down some of its gates and marine terminals for a third day Wednesday as truckers protesting a gig-work law that could take 70,000 drivers off the road blocked access to the operation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • China Tech Helps Sentiment After Setback From Snap: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pushed higher Friday and US equity futures pared declines as a jump in Chinese technology shares lifted sentiment, easing some disappointment over mixed earnings.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto

  • Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man arrested after chase across Europe over $1.7 million wine theft

    A former Mexican beauty queen and a Romanian-Dutch accomplice have been arrested in Croatia over the theft of $1.7 million worth of prestige bottles of wine in Spain after a nine-month chase across Europe, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, Spanish national police said that on Oct. 27, 2021 in the western city of Caceres, 45 wine bottles worth a total of 1.65 million euros, including one "unique" 19th-century vintage worth 310,000 euros, were spirited out in a meticulously planned theft from the cellars of the famous hotel-restaurant El Atrio. Police investigators believe the woman, a 29-year-old Mexican, who according to Spanish daily El Pais had competed in a beauty pageant in her homeland, distracted El Atrio waiters by ordering room service from the Michelin-starred restaurant after its kitchen had closed.

  • Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

    Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.

  • DeSantis uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child check to 'offset the costs of rising inflation'

    Families don't have to apply for the checks. They'll be automatically sent out to qualifying Floridians.

  • Silver Dollar City announces employee died following incident at amusement park

    The employee had worked at Silver Dollar City since 2017.

  • Parkland survivor David Hogg was kicked out of a House gun control meeting after tearing into Rep. Andy Biggs for using the same logic of 'mass shooters in your manifesto'

    During the committee meeting, Rep. Biggs claimed Americans need assault weapons to protect themselves against an "invasion of the southern border."

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Why the jury is stacked against the Parkland shooter — and why you should care

    The rules for empaneling juries in death penalty cases ensure they'll be pro-prosecutor, conviction-prone and more likely to choose death.

  • 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

    Gainesville police arrested two men who were charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They also charged a man defending his home. during an invasion.

  • Parents of missing Georgia man photographed on streets of NYC call for public’s help

    Jossiah Nghi Nguyen, 25, from Savannah, Georgia, went missing on May 8. Jossiah’s mother, Bien Nguyen, told PIX11 that her son had reached out to them on May 13 asking for financial assistance after he had lost his cell phone and wallet in New York. “He was asking for help financially for a bus ticket to get back to Savannah,” Bien reportedly said.

  • Plummet down elevator shaft kills construction worker at Florida home, deputies say

    The man died at the scene, deputies say.

  • ‘I had a bad gut feeling.’ Victim's brother describes encounter with Parkland gunman after shooting

    For three days, survivors of the Parkland mass shooting provided graphic witness accounts of the chaos and uncertainty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Students and teachers displayed their scars and braces, their firsthand accounts of the murders, their confusion at whether the alarm that blared that Wednesday afternoon signified a drill or a real threat. But on ...

  • Former Topekans finally get possessions back, 28 days after leaving them in the hands of movers

    Craig and Linda Wright finally got their possessions back Tuesday, 28 days after movers left Topeka with them.

  • Orange County woman who experienced anti-Asian hate at a Halsey concert speaks up

    An Asian woman who experienced an anti-Asian hate incident at a Halsey concert in Irvine, California, has shared her story. Catt Phan, 26, and her friend were at a Halsey concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre when she says another group of concertgoers allegedly dumped a drink on them and spewed anti-Asian comments on July 9. Phan, a Vietnamese American, claims the group of four people were belligerently drunk as they bumped into them.