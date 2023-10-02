Striking UAW members say they want benefits they gave up in 2007-2009 back: What they lost

When walking the UAW picket line, on any given day at any location, autoworkers say their sacrifices in the past informed 2023 contract discussions with the Detroit Three automakers.

These UAW members say auto executives have seen a surge in benefit packages more recently, and it's time they share more with workers who build the vehicles.

A strike entering its third full week currently involves some 25,000 workers or about 17% of Detroit Three UAW members on picket lines outside factories and parts warehouses nationwide, and that doesn't include the collateral damage of closures triggered by a supply chain ripple effect.

The sacrifices autoworkers are referring to are benefits they gave up in 2007-09 during the Great Recession, a time of historic economic struggle and even bankruptcy at General Motors and Chrysler (now owned by Stellantis).

According to a list created by the UAW and obtained by the Detroit Free Press, major concessions in the 2007 collective bargaining agreement to slash overall company costs included:

Creation of a new wage and benefit structure for entry level "tiered" wages.

Reducing start rate of $14.20 and top rate of $15.34 for new “non-core” workers, with the top production rate for existing workers at the time at approximately $28.

Replacing traditional pension and retiree medical insurance with a 401(k) program.

Providing less comprehensive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage.

Stopping general wage increases for traditional employees during the life of the contract, which started a pattern of no wage increases until 2015.

Major concessions continued in the 2009 collective bargaining agreement modifications included:

Suspending cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

Suspending bonuses.

Suspending profit sharing.

Suspending Easter Monday holidays.

Discontinuing payment for unused vacation time.

Reducing break time.

Expanding use of temporary employees.

Allowing skilled trades workers to be used for production positions.

Eliminating the jobs bank.

Layoff protection (with SUB pay) reduced.

Implementing a no-strike clause (GM/Chrysler).

Retiree legacy costs were 'draining' balance sheets

In 2007, all three automakers created a Voluntary Employee Beneficial Association (VEBA) and eliminated the defined benefit plan (pension) for new hires. A VEBA is an independent trust that is financed by the companies and the union. It funds retiree health care.

Many UAW retirees work decades for automakers and retire prior to qualifying for Medicare.

The reason the companies had to end offering a pension and put a VEBA into effect to pay for the retiree health care was simple: “Their liability sheets were exploding,” said Marick Masters, professor at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University.

Masters said the liability for Ford’s pension was $44 billion and GM’s was $85 billion in 2007. He noted that a GM document in the 2007 contract shows that GM’s retiree health care liabilities for hourly workers totaled $46.7 billion.

“They knew their pensions were unfunded and they would have to make increasing annual payments to fund those pensions, which would drain their capital,” Masters said. “So you had billions of dollars eroding the working capital of the company.”

Today, none of the automakers would want to return to pensions or retiree health care obligations because it would “balloon their costs,” Masters said.

These so-called legacy costs are what startups such as Tesla and Rivian do not have, and analysts often point to as obligations that make newer competitors more of a financial threat to the Detroit Three.

“These things create lifetime liabilities and you don’t have enough active workers to defray those costs,” Masters said. “Everybody after 2007 has been in a defined contribution plan. It’s a huge amount of money to bring back pensions and retiree health care … all those things are what got them into trouble.”

Government assistance came with strings

The union agreed with the companies to eliminate retiree health care and defined benefit pension plans for new hires in their 2007 contracts, he said. To obtain government assistance before bankruptcy, the union and the companies had to agree to additional labor cost savings and massive corporate restructuring, which continued into bankruptcy.

In 2009, the parties also agreed to terminate cost of living allowances and the jobs bank.

"From the union's perspective, these concessions represented suspensions of hard-won benefits in prior negotiations, not necessarily permanent givebacks," Masters said. "But the companies, at least with respect to retiree health care and defined benefit plans, had no intention of reintroducing these benefits given the enormous drain on their balance sheets."

A defined benefit plan guarantees a specific payment every month, and all workers after 2007 have defined contribution plans.

"In fact, the union at the time agreed to not ever negotiate retiree health care benefits again," Masters said, citing the 2007 contract document from GM that says: "Agreement is permanent; UAW may not negotiate further future retiree health care benefits."

In addition, COLA was something that they banned with no restoration date, he said. "They ended up giving lump sum payments in lieu of general wage increases because that's what the economics at the time required. And they couldn't give profit sharing checks because the companies weren't making profits during those years."

Economics are different now, experts say

When UAW President Shawn Fain and his members on the strike line tell reporters they want restored what they gave up voluntarily, it fails to reveal the whole story, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

"What really happened was a negotiated trade was made in return for plants staying open," he said.

At the time, GM had fired a significant number of executives and managers and said in its regulatory filings that it may be unable to compete for top management talent, Gordon said. "A lot of people gave up a lot of stuff."

What makes sense today, separate and apart from the past, is that the UAW members do deserve pay increases because the automakers have a lot of cash and they're making big profits, Gordon said. But the economics are different now than they were a decade ago and some benefits, such as pensions, have changed forever.

"What made sense at the time is not necessarily a continuation of what made sense then," Gordon said. "The industry faces different conditions and different risks. But I think it's a given that workers end up with substantial wage increases."

A factory worker's perspective

A UAW member who has worked in a Ford factory for more than two decade told the Free Press that the UAW is faced with negotiating on behalf of retired workers upset about negotiated losses, near-retired workers worried about negotiated losses and current manufacturing workers who feel they deserve more.

Still, most UAW workers understand there can't be a full restoration of past benefits, said the Ford worker, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash from the union. The workers dismissed the idea of debating CEO compensation packages. "But the companies have made money and we deserve substantial raises."

More:Farley says UAW is holding Ford hostage over battery plants: We would've had a compromise

More:GM's Mary Barra accuses UAW of 'theatrics' and demands they get back to bargaining table

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Striking UAW members say they want benefits restored: What they lost