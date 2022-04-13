Striking workers would be paid unemployment insurance in legislation that passes Connecticut Senate

The state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would pay unemployment insurance to striking workers, a boost to Connecticut’s unionized employees who could financially withstand walkouts while ending established state policy that restricts benefits to employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

The measure passed 19-13 in the Democratic-led Senate, largely along party lines. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

Bowing to strong and unified opposition from Republicans, Democrats twice changed the date on which the measure would take effect, to July 1, 2024. The measure initially was to become effective Oct. 1 and was pushed out to Jan. 1, 2023.

“We listened to what our colleagues were saying,” state Sen. Julie Kushner, a Danbury Democrat and co-chairwoman of the Labor and Public Employees Committee, said in explaining the decision to extend the effective date.

The measure makes workers eligible for unemployment benefits after they’ve been on strike for two consecutive weeks.

In debate lasting about three hours, Democrats said paying unemployment insurance to strikers would be rare. The last major work stoppage was an 11-day strike in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union against Stop & Shop in April 2019.

Democrats said they’re looking to give workers a boost against powerful businesses.

“The scales always tilt to the side of employers who have greater resources,” said Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney.

Republicans said that under the Democrats’ plan the state would abandon neutrality and choose sides in labor disputes.

“Our job is to represent all of our constituents,” said state Sen. Rob Sampson, the top Republican on the Labor committee. “And that includes not just employees or union labor employees or employers. It includes everyone. And our job is not to put our hand on the scale either.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, said paying unemployment benefits to strikers would give unions leverage provided by the state that would “interject itself” in contract negotiations between two private parties.

Sen. Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk said the legislation protects small businesses against multinational corporations. The measure is “not about a mom and pop store with eight employees,” he said.

Stop & Shop is owned by Ahold Delhaize, a Dutch company.

But Republicans countered that the legislation would sweep up small business, too.

“I find it insulting to every small business owner in this state,” said Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton. “The state of Connecticut has no business being in the middle of the employee and employer.”

Paying unemployment benefits during strikes would deplete the trust fund that’s been tapped during the pandemic and would stunt Connecticut’s slow-growth economy, Republican senators said. Connecticut is “near dead last in job growth, near dead last in income growth,” said Minority Leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford.

Republicans and businesses have opposed several bills advanced by the Labor and Public Employees Committee, which is looking to advance worker rights on issues such as work schedules and required work site meetings.

“I’m constantly dismayed at what the labor committee puts out year after year,” said Republican Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme. “What’s missing is what happens to employers who take the chances to establish a business . . . to make a living.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com.