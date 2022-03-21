String of alleged identity thefts led to man's felony charges in Blue Earth County

Mar. 21—MANKATO — A West St. Paul man allegedly stole nine people's identities to make fraudulent credit card purchases in 2021, including some in Blue Earth County, according to recently filed charges.

Mark Anthony Vaughn, 45, faces two felony identity theft charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

The fraudulent credit card purchases reportedly occurred between June and December 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman reported three $200 purchases were made using her card info at a Mankato business June 8. Another four $200 purchases occurred at a business in Waseca on the same day, along with a $200 purchase from a business in Faribault.

On June 11, another woman reported someone had stolen her credit card and used it for four transactions of $200 each at a business in Mankato. She also reported three $200 purchases in Waseca and one $200 purchase in Faribault on the same day were fraudulent.

Months later, a person told police someone used their credit card for two $200 purchases at a Mankato business in early December.

Police agencies received reports from six other people about similar fraudulent purchases between June and December in Mower, Olmsted, Hennepin, Goodhue, Washington, Dakota and Winona counties. Surveillance footage and a crime alert reportedly led to to investigators identifying a common suspect responsible for the string of purchases.

Investigators identified Vaughn as the suspect in Nov. 3 purchases in Olmsted County and Nov. 30 purchases in Washington and Dakota counties. They later tied him to the fraudulent purchases in southern Minnesota.

Vaughn was arrested in Goodhue County on Dec. 20. Police allegedly found multiple Walmart gift cards in his wallet, including at least one purchased that day using someone else's credit card.

A search of Vaughn's residence in West St. Paul turned up another Walmart gift card purchased with a card stolen in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Vaughn had pleaded guilty to theft and transaction card fraud related to that incident.

Story continues

Police also found clothing matching what Vaughn reportedly wore during many of the purchases.

Vaughn declined to provide a statement to investigators. He was on supervised release for an identity theft conviction during all the fraudulent purchases, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola