String Of Armed Carjackings In Grand Crossing Prompts Police Alert

There was a time when landlords were so desperate to get leases signed that they were practically giving rent away for free (or at least a few months' worth). Since demand for rentals has soared, many landlords are hiking up costs -- and tenants are paying because they simply have no choice. In January, the average multifamily rent rose 13.9% from the previous year, according to the latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily Report.