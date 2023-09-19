After string of burglaries, Brick police warn public again: Lock up

BRICK−An attempted armed burglary, looted vehicles and a home burglary that was aborted when the resident woke up.

After this string of incidents over the weekend and into Monday, Brick police have issued a warning to the public, reminding them once again to keep all doors and windows locked, to remove key fobs from vehicles, to report anything suspicious and to not approach suspects since they could be armed.

It started on Sept. 15 when a group of men, at least one of them armed, tried to enter a home in the Cherry Quay section of the township, police said.

Police released no additional details while its investigation proceeds. Detectives are seeking surveillance images in the area between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. that day.

On Sunday night, several cars were burglarized in the Shore Acres and Baywood sections. The suspected burglars were seen in what appeared to be a light blue or silver BMW sedan, police said.

Early Monday, burglars entered a home in Lake Riviera, stealing personal items including a key fob. The suspects left the victim’s home after the homeowner woke up, and they fled the area, police said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Burglaries in Brick NJ prompt warning from police