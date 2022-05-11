A string of burglaries in Brockton ends in arrest

After two months of reported burglaries, Brockton police made an arrest and the suspect is behind bars with no bail.

According to police the intruder broke into several homes in March and April and stole cash, firearms, and jewelry, including replicas of New England Patriots championship rings.

Melvin Arias-Brown, 22 was identified by police “as the man behind a string of burglaries on the city’s north side.”

Officials executed a search warrant at Arias-Brown’s home where they found three stolen loaded guns and ammunition which were not correctly stored and easily accessible to children in the house.

Police charged the suspect’s mother and stepfather with child endangerment and weapons offenses.

Detectives also recovered several jewelry pieces at Arias-Brown’s home and a pawn shop where he sold some of the items. According to police, the stolen goods were worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Massachusetts State Police located the suspect in Fall River and arrested him. Brown was carrying a loaded gun stolen out of Avon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

