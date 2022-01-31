String of Portsmouth carjackings target rideshare, food delivery drivers, police say

Two ride service drivers and one delivery driver were carjacked in Portsmouth Sunday in three separate incidents — two of which police believe to be related.

The first two incidents happened near the Park View neighborhood, according to a statement from Portsmouth police.

Officers were flagged down at 12:06 a.m. Sunday by a man who said he was carjacked near the intersection of High and Godwin Streets. The man told police that four people were in his car when one of the occupants brandished a gun and stole the man’s car, police said.

The second carjacking happened before 4:55 a.m., when a different man flagged down officers saying he was carjacked. The man, a Lyft driver, was picking up two men from the 900 block of Naval Avenue when one of the men brandished a gun, robbed him and stole the man’s car.

Both of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Later that day, at 1:15 p.m., a woman reported to police that two men approached her with a gun and stole her car — a 2018 black four-door Nissan Versa — while she was making a food delivery. The car was stolen in the 2500 block of Peach Street and has not been recovered.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black bubble coat, black pants, white shoes, a pink mask and gloves; the second described as a man wearing a black bubble coat, black pants, black shoes and a black mask, police said.

No injuries were reported in the three carjackings. Police haven’t identified which services each of the victims were working for.

Authorities are urging rideshare and delivery drivers to be cautious — park in well lit areas with witnesses around, police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

