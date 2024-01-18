Stringer launches committee to explore mayoral run against Adams

Scott Stringer, the former city comptroller who ran a losing mayoral campaign against Mayor Adams three years ago, officially signaled Thursday that he’s preparing for a possible rematch.

Stringer, a Manhattan Democrat, planned to file paperwork early Thursday morning with the city’s Campaign Finance Board to launch an exploratory committee for a mayoral run, a move that will enable him to raise money for a campaign and could alter the city’s political landscape in the coming months.

Stringer will have his own blemishes to contend with if he ends up running. He was accused of sexual misconduct during his 2021 campaign — an allegation he vehemently denies, but which ultimately sank his 2021 run.

Now, he appears to be making the bet that his supporters will come back to him.

“I believe the city needs a new direction. This administration is getting closer and closer to hitting the iceberg,” Stringer said of Adams’ team in an interview with the Daily News. “I think we need a new captain of the ship, somebody who will be able to navigate some of the most challenging issues this city has faced in a generation.”

Among the issues Stringer is likely to home in on if he mounts a run are crime, housing, education and the fiscal management of the city at a critical moment. He touched on all of those topics in his recent interview with The News.

While crime is down under Adams, Stringer made the point that, when comparing those recent stats to numbers from the two years before Adams took office, crime has risen overall.

He contends that the city needs to do a much better job creating affordable housing and that kids are not getting what they need in the city’s public schools. He also touched on Adams’ handling of the city budget, how his administration’s forecasts of city revenue proved to be off base — which the administration attributed to a rocky economy.

Stringer’s latest step toward another run for mayor comes as Adams is facing several scandals, sagging poll numbers and an array of crises — all of which would likely factor into the dynamic of his 2025 campaign if he ultimately faces a primary challenge.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York’s Southern district are looking into ties between the Adams’ campaign and the Turkish government; another probe is looking at an alleged straw donation scheme involving someone Adams has been friendly with for years. Adams’ former Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is facing indictment in an ongoing investigation.

Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing in any of those probes.

Adams was also accused in November of sexual assaulting a woman decades ago. Adams has said the assault never occurred; while a notice was filed of the claim, no suit has been filed.

Stringer’s 2021 run hit a wall after Jean Kim came forward that spring with accusations that Stringer had sexually harassed and abused her two decades earlier while she volunteered on his unsuccessful 2001 public advocate campaign. A second woman, Teresa Logan, also came forward with accusations.

Stringer has denied both accusations and is suing Kim for what he’s described as false allegations made as part of a well-timed political hit.

Aside from Stringer, state Sens. Zellnor Myrie and Jessica Ramos are said to be considering campaigns, with speculation that other seasoned veterans like Kathryn Garcia, a top adviser to Gov. Hochul who also ran for mayor in 2021, and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso might also throw their hats in.

But whoever ultimately emerges will be playing a game of catch up. Adams has so far raised nearly $3 million for this re-election run.