Strip club employees, customers hit with coronavirus outbreak, Michigan officials say

A strip club in Michigan is the site of a coronavirus outbreak, health officials said Sunday.

Twelve people who either worked at or visited the Playhouse Club in Romulus have tested positive for coronavirus, WXYZ reported.

The club describes itself as the ”the best, high energy party to hit the strip club scene.”

A worker at a nearby Checker’s restaurant also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to WXYZ.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited the club between June 17 and July 1 or the restaurant between June 7 and July 4 to contact the Wayne County Health Division to report their exposure, get tested and self-quarantine, whether they’re symptomatic or not, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” public health officer Carol Austerberry said, according to WDIV.

The outbreak comes as more than 150 cases of coronavirus have been linked to a newly reopened bar in East Lansing — home to Michigan State University — last month.

News broke in June that at least 14 people had contracted the virus after visiting Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20. Now, that number is up to 161, with 28 of those being secondary cases, WNEM reported.

Last month, officials in Wisconsin reported that a strip club in Wisconsin Dells had also been linked to a coronavirus outbreak, which officials describe as a “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event,” Madison.com reported.

Officials said anyone who visited Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club between June 10 and 14 may have been exposed to the virus and were asked to contact their healthcare providers if they experienced symptoms, according to the outlet.