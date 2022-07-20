Strip club robbed of more than $25,000 - mostly in $1 bills

A Rhode island strip club was robbed at gunpoint of more than $25,000 - mostly in $1 bills (WPRI)

An 83-year-old manager at the Cadillac Lounge in Providence was preparing to open when an armed robber walked in and demanded he hand over cash.

The manager gave him the $3,500 he had in his hands then $22,000 from a safe in singles that customers at the club use to tip the dancers.

Police say that the robber wore a blue jumpsuit and a Halloween mask of a white bald man.

Club owner Dick Shappy said that it appeared that the robber knew the layout and routine of the club, including where the safe was located.

“Twenty-two thousand dollars in ones is very heavy,” Mr Shappy told WRPI, before adding that the robber grabbed the money, put it in a bag and headed out of the back door towards train tracks.

“He took all the ones, I could hear him stacking them into the big bag he had,” added manager Ed Imondi.

Jontay Goode, 30, arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery (WPRI)

“Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there. He loaded up the bag and said ‘that’s it, don’t turn around. I’m leaving.’”

Providence police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested Jontay Goode, 30, on a charge of first-degree robbery. Mr Goode was an employee of the Cadillac Lounge, WPRI-TV reported.

The outlet also noted that all of the stolen cash was recovered.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Mr Goode entered no plea and was held without bail. He will reappear in court on 26 July.