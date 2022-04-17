🌱 Strip Club Shooting + Pirate Musical's World Premiere

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Turning sunny and pleasant. High: 75 Low: 55.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

An early Sunday morning shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas has left a security guard injured. According to the Dallas Police Department, the security guard was involved in an argument with the suspect's group and escorted them off XTC Cabaret property. The suspect's group shot at the security guard at the end of his shift. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Pedestrian safety is the focus of recent Deep Ellum 10:00 p.m. road closures. The yearly summer closures are earlier than usual due to recent violent incidents that occurred in the area. Deep Ellum's business owners are appreciative of the increased police presence in the area. (WFAA.com) Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical gets its world premiere at Theatre Three in Uptown Dallas. The exciting musical will be playing until May 1 and tells the true story of the Gentleman Pirate. The performance originally began as a play but playwright Nicole Neely felt that music added another dimension to the fascinating tale. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

"One And One" by Zeke Williams At Moncrief Cancer Institute (All Day)

From my notebook:

The SPCA of Texas shares an update on the recent transfer of 60 cats to Portland, Oregon. Click for the full report. (Instagram)

The Dallas Police Department has made an arrest in the Elsie Faye Heggins St. homicide case. Click to read the arrest report. (Facebook)

Chef Sara gives a fresh look at Mexican classics during Mexican Fiesta with a Twist Class. Click to learn more about the May 7 event at The Dallas Arboretum. (Instagram)

You're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

