Strip club trial delayed after loss of three jurors

Oct. 5—SCRANTON — The jury is out but not in the way anyone expected.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Tuesday delayed a trial for a former state trooper and three others accused of running an illegal gambling and prostitution ring in a Mayfield strip club because the case no longer has a panel of 12 jurors.

Ex-state trooper Robert E. Covington, 49, of Olyphant; David P. Klem, 41, Archbald; Michael P. Ball, 51, Dalton; and Deanna E. Tallo, 33, Throop were charged in 2021 following a statewide grand jury investigation into the Sinners Swing Gentlemen's Club on Business Route 6.

Investigators said Covington and Klem, who were listed as club owners, paid out people who won on illegal gambling machines. They also took money strippers earned from performing sex acts on club patrons, investigators charged.

Ball participated in gambling and Tallo worked at the club, authorities said.

Opening statements were expected Tuesday morning. Then came the news the trial lost three jurors. Attorneys only selected two alternate jurors Monday, leaving just 11 to hear the case. Defense attorneys objected to having an incomplete jury and the trial was postponed.

After being selected for the jury, two of the jurors said they knew one of the defendants. Neither disclosed this during jury selection Monday, when attorneys faced 75 people called to be potential jurors and asked if they knew anyone involved in the trial.

After being selected for the jury Monday, one of the jurors admitted knowing Tallo and another knew Klem. It's not clear why they did not disclose the information during jury selection.

A third juror tested positive for COVID-19, Barrasse said. {%%note} {/%%note}

Though "rare," such slips in selection sometimes happen, said former prosecutor and veteran trial attorney Ernie Preate Jr. He is not involved in the case.

"I don't know how that fell through the cracks, but it did," Preate said.

Since jurors heard no testimony, prosecutors can bring the case to trial again without risking double jeopardy, Preate said.

The judge did not set a new trial date.

Defense attorneys Timothy Michael, who represents Ball; Frank Genovese, who represents Tallo; Brian McMonagle, who represents Klem; and Gregory Pagnano, who represents Covington declined to comment on the development.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Adrian Shchuka expressed disappointment they were unable to resolve the case.

"We recognize it's no one's fault and we'll wait for a new date," Shchuka said.

The jury's collapse is the latest twist in a winding case that already has seen three of the four defendants — Covington, Klem and Ball — withdraw guilty pleas.

The four defendants are charged with counts including corrupt organizations, promoting prostitution and conspiracy. Covington, Ball and Klem also face gambling charges. Covington additionally faces charges for unsworn falsification and statement under penalty.

Covington, Klem and Ball are free on bail. Tallo is detained at the Lackawanna County Prison.

