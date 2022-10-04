Strip club trial delayed after loss of three jurors

Oct. 4—SCRANTON — The jury is out but not in the way anyone expected.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Tuesday delayed a trial for a former state trooper and three others accused of running an illegal gambling and prostitution ring in a Mayfield strip club because the case no longer has a panel of 12 jurors.

Ex-Trooper Robert E. Covington, 49, of Olyphant; David P. Klem, 41, Archbald; Michael P. Ball, 51, Dalton; and Deanna E. Tallo, 33, Throop were charged in 2021 following a statewide grand jury investigation into the Sinners Swing Gentlemen's Club on Business Route 6.

Investigators said Covington and Klem, who were listed as club owners, paid out people who won on illegal gambling machines. They also took money strippers earned from performing sex acts on club patrons, they charged.

Ball participated in gambling and Tallo worked at the club, authorities said.

Opening statements were expected Tuesday morning. Then came the news the case lost three jurors.

Two of the jurors spoke up after they were picked that they knew one of the defendants. One woman disclosed Monday she knew Tallo and another juror later revealed they know Klem.

A third juror then tested positive for COVID-19, Barrasse said. Attorneys only selected two alternate jurors Monday, meaning only 11 remained to hear the case.

The judge did not set a new trial date.

Defense attorneys Timothy Michael, who represents Ball; Frank Genovese, who represents Tallo; Brian McMonagle, who represents Klem; and Gregory Pagnano, who represents Covington each declined to comment on the development.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Adrian Shchuka expressed disappointment they were unable to resolve the case.

"We recognize it's no one's fault and we'll wait for a new date," Schuka said.

The jury's collapse is the latest twist in a winding case that already has seen three of the four defendants — Covington, Klem and Ball — plead guilty then later withdraw their pleas.

The four are charged with counts including corrupt organizations, promoting prostitution and conspiracy. Covington, Ball and Klem also face gambling charges. Covington additionally faces charges for unsworn falsification and statement under penalty.

Covington, Klem and Ball are free on bail. Tallo is detained at the Lackawanna County Prison.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com