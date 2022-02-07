Strip down in the cold, Boise! Cupid’s Undie Run benefits neurofibromatosis research

Who’s down to run around the streets half-naked? Yeah, I know, typical Saturday for some folks — but this won’t lead to an arrest or citation!

And you’ll be able to do so for a very worthy cause.

That’s right, drop your pants, y’all, because the Cupid’s Undie Run is taking over Downtown Boise on Saturday, Feb. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St.

For the newbies out there, this is a fun run that encourages people to strip down to their skivvies for charity. The event kicks off with a little drinking at noon to warm up the body for that brief, brisk run that starts at 2 p.m. Finish up around 2:15 p.m., meeting back at Grainey’s to continue the shenanigans with more drinking and dancing.

So bust out your best undergarments and run in the buff to “raise awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraise for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF),” according to a news release.

Registration is $50. For those interested in some extra perks, raise $50 more and get a pair of Cupid’s socks. Raise $250 and score the commemorative T-shirt, undies and open bar.

Register and get more information at my.cupids.org/cur/city/Boise.