Strip mall building destroyed by fire
Jackson firefighters worked to put out a fire that destroyed a building that housed several businesses on Highway 18.
SpaceX has filed a lawsuit against the NLRB, which recently accused it of illegally firing eight workers who wrote an open letter criticizing Elon Musk's behavior on social media.
Hopefully your fantasy league has wrapped up by now given the chaos and uncertainty that Week 18 brings. With that said, there's still plenty of intriguing storylines in the regular season finale. Matt Harmon and Jorge Martin go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 18.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday night.
Kia is recalling nearly 80,000 units of the 2011 Sorento over a fire risk, and fixing the problem could require replacing the engine.
Exactly how long does it take to get a credit card? While you can apply and be approved within minutes, it'll take a few days to receive your card.
Amazon’s Fire HD tablet is on sale for just $80 for today only from QVC. This is the latest iteration, originally released in 2023, and ships with 32GB of storage.
Lawmakers are pushing for a tax cut deal that could help poorer Americans and businesses but could also add new red ink at a time of record US debt.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The Braves appear to like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he has pitched a single inning for the team.
Razer is previewing two new Blade laptops, which it will officially unveil next week at CES 2024. The company says the new Razer Blade 16 has the world’s first 16-inch 240Hz OLED panel, and the updated Razer Blade 18 has an 18-inch 4K 165Hz one.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
At the end of 2022, like many, I made some predictions about what 2023 would bring to the technology investing ecosystem. The state of venture capital investing and technology battle several factors, some of which are 2023 repeats and some brand new, including but not limited to higher interest rates, a more challenging market that demands better product-market fit and, of course, the rapidly evolving state of AI. Through exploring the sluggish first half of 2023 to how AI exploded in the second half, I have several predictions about what we can expect to see in the year ahead.
Log4j, maybe more than any other security issue in recent years, thrust software supply chain security into the limelight, with even the White House weighing in. The number of CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) continues to increase at a steady pace and there's nary a container out there that doesn't include at least some vulnerabilities.
The workers wrote an open letter that called Elon Musk's behavior on social media "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment."
Twitch has revised its nudity policies yet again. The latest change bars streamers from pretending to be “fully or partially nude,” as clarified by Angela Hession, Twitch’s VP of Trust and Safety, in a blog post.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we sit down with a critical person in the world of startups or venture, and dig into what they are building. Today -- ahead of our relaunch of our Wednesday episode that we discussed earlier this week -- we have an interview to share featuring TechCrunch’s very own Morgan Sung and Shruti Dwivedi, the co-founder and CEO of health tech startup, Duly.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.