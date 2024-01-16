'A strip about RI done by a RI local': Projo is proud to bring back 'Wallace the Brave'

"You're going to regret including your email address," one reader said to me, in a note about her disappointment that The Providence Journal was canceling "Wallace the Brave," a cartoon by a Rhode Islander.

More than 200 of you called or wrote in, demanding Wallace's return to our pages – but I don't regret it at all! This is what I love to see, readers engaged with our content and telling me how much this comic strip – set in Snug Harbor, a fictional Rhode Island town – means to them.

"Wallace the Brave" was created by William Henry Wilson, and debuted in The Providence Journal in 2018. It depicts "the ongoing story of the days in the life of Wallace; his best friend, Spud; the feisty new girl in town, Amelia; and Wallace’s little brother, Sterling." While it's included in hundreds of newspapers around the country, Projo readers have recognized the "unmistakable Rhode Island touches" that make the strip so special – Wallace goes to Moonstone Elementary School and walks past the Narragansett Towers, for instance.

Our comics pages debuted a bit of a refresh on Monday. This means "Wallace the Brave" will have a new home, on page 2A most days. This seems particularly fitting, as the strip is, after all, a local feature.

One reader summed it up best when he asked if it could be saved, calling the strip "a wonderfully quirky, local thing we could be proud of. Every day. A strip about RI done by a RI local? Seems like a no brainer to me."

Thank you to all who wrote or called. Look for "Wallace the Brave" to return to print later this week.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal brings back Wallace the Brave comic strip set in RI