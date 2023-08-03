Strip show owner reverses position, says he'll open public venue in Portage

Aug. 3—PORTAGE, Pa. — Three months after assuring the Portage community that his new "man cave" would not be a public venue for his traveling exotic dancers, Gary Vaughn said that Bodies in Motion Lounge will open to the public on Thursday in his Main Street building.

"My position in my building was to abide by the local ordinances that prohibit adult entertainment businesses," Vaughn told The Tribune-Democrat in a phone interview. "In the meantime, I have contacted another attorney who told me it's unconstitutional to place a complete ban on any business."

While declining to identify the lawyer, Vaughn said that he or she said that municipalities with zoning can limit certain businesses to specific areas, but municipalities can't exclude any type of legal business.

Vaughn expects to be cited for violating a Portage ordinance banning adult businesses, but he's ready to fight the borough in court.

"I have an attorney on retainer," he said.

Borough Councilman David Hayes said he was surprised to hear Vaughn was opening the club to the public.

After the issue was raised at the May 2 Portage Borough Council meeting, Vaughn told The Tribune-Democrat, "There's never going to be a public establishment here where people can come for free or for a charge. I made the entire downstairs into my personal man cave."

The building also houses the office for the Bodies in Motion traveling dancers show.

"I told him I was all right with it if it was just private parties," Hayes said Wednesday. "If it is open where anyone can walk in, I don't really like that idea."

Hayes expects council to support prosecution if the club opens.

"From what I know about this council, they will fight it in court," he said.

Vaughn is known in Portage after operating one of his Gary's Steals and Deals pawnshops for several years at another Main Street location. Authorities said he used the stores to buy stolen merchandise, which he then sold in the stores and online.

He was arrested and sentenced in 2012 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.