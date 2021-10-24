Stripe backs India's Clear in $75 million funding

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Stripe has made its second investment in India, just days after disclosing the first. One of the world’s most valuable startups has backed Bangalore-based SaaS fintech firm Clear, the two said Sunday evening.

The 10-year-old Indian startup, formerly known as ClearTax, said it has raised $75 million in its Series C funding. The round was led by Kora Capital. Stripe, as well as Alua Capital, Think Investments and several other existing investors participated in the round, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to over $140 million. The new round values the Indian startup at over $700 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Clear -- which counts Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, and Elevation Capital among its earliest investors -- helps individuals and businesses file their tax returns. It also provides wealth management advice to individuals, and helps businesses with e-invoicing and credit.

The startup says over 6 million individuals, and more than 1 million small and medium-sized businesses and over 30,000 enterprises use its platform.

In the past 18 months, said Archit Gupta, Clear founder and chief executive in an interview with TechCrunch, the startup’s SaaS platform has grown five times. Clear said it processes over 10%, up from 3% in 2016, of India’s business invoices with a GMV of $400 billion.

Clear’s marquee offering, ClearTax, started at a time when e-filing was not as popular in India. But the startup found itself in a good spot thanks to government regulations in the following years. (The government made e-filing mandatory in the country five years ago, for instance.)

But the number of people in India, home to 1.4 billion people, who pay taxes is still fairly low. (Only about 60 million individuals pay taxes in India.) That has been one of the reasons why Clear has expanded its offerings to serve businesses and also broadened to services such as credit and wealth management.

“We are excited to partner with Clear as they innovate at scale in the Indian SaaS ecosystem, enabling enterprises and SMEs to automate their workflows around taxation, invoicing and several other adjacencies,” said Nitin Saigal, Kora’s founder and CIO, in a statement.

Gupta said the startup will deploy the fresh funds to broaden its offerings and is also beginning to expand overseas. Clear, which is already serving businesses in the Middle East, plans to expand to cater to similar businesses in Europe soon, he said.

“We welcome Kora, Stripe and our other incoming investors. Kora has strong experience in technology players in emerging markets and Stripe is a global technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet - we are excited to learn from both of them,” he said.

“India is on a massive digitisation journey and we are fortunate to be in the perfect storm of electronic invoicing, GST, UPI, cheap mobile internet and rapid adoption of technology due to Covid-19. We are doubling down on our SaaS platform to help businesses with collateral free debt and payments. This funding also gives us fuel for our international expansion.”

Stripe has yet to enter the Southeast Asia and India markets in a meaningful way. The firm has teams at both the regions, but has yet to make inroads in either. If it chose to expand to the world's second largest internet market, it would compete with YC and Sequoia Capital India-backed Razorpay, which recently received funds from Salesforce and was last valued at $3 billion. Like Clear and Razorpay, Stripe is also backed by Y Combinator.

Stripe has already backed at least one more Indian startup, according to sources.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe five l

  • Crypto Venue for Bets on Trump, JLo and Covid Faces U.S. Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the go-to place for making crypto wagers on whether Donald Trump retakes the White House and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged. It’s also under scrutiny by a top Wall Street regulator.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Hear

  • US capital counts its feline residents

    Animal welfare advocates, conservationists and scientists have carried out a three-year effort to count every cat in the US capital and provide an accurate estimate of the size of Washington's indoor, outdoor and shelter population, as well as the health of the city's cats. As part of the DC Cat Count, researchers set up wildlife cameras in more than 1,500 spots across the city.

  • Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shared His Epic Cheat Meal After Winning ‘Mr. Olympia’

    Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead shared a YouTube video of his cheat day meal after winning his third consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Homeownership is far from the only path to happiness and financial security.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises

    A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes got its first chance Friday to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology. The drama unfolded in a San Jose, California, courtroom with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors in Theranos, the company she started in 2003 after dropping out of college at 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The audio clips of Holmes capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about a Theranos device dubbed Edison.

  • Stimulus Alert: Manchin Wants Child Tax Credit Earnings Limit at $60K — Is It a Realistic Threshold?

    Among cuts to President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" reconciliation plan is the enhanced monthly child tax credit. Right now, it looks like the CTC will only be extended for another year, instead...

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market has rebounded robustly, hotter than ever. The median home price in August 2021 was $356,700, up 14.9% from August 2020,...

  • The Pre-DWAC Fiasco: Recalling Trump's First Attempt At Running A Public Company

    This week’s news that Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group caught many people by surprise — not the least being those who’ve tracked former President Donald Trump’s highs and lows in the private sector. The notion of having Trump Media & Technology Group on the Nasdaq is particularly intriguing when one considers Trump’s lone attempt to run a publicly listed company. What Happened: On Jun 7, 1995, the real estate mogul’s Trump Hotels & Casino R

  • Nigeria to Launch Its ENaira Digital Currency on Monday: Report

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch its digital currency, the eNaira, on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The eNaira, which is intended to complement the physical Naira rather than replace it, will “make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society,” the CBN said in emailed statement on Saturday, according to the report. The launch had originally been set for Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 but was delayed in deference to the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence on Oct. 1.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.