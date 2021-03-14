Stripe Raises $600 Million, Valuing Company at $95 Billion

Sebastian Tong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stripe has raised $600 million in its latest funding round, giving the company a $95 billion valuation, the online payments processing company said in a statement.

The company said it would use the capital to invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network.

“We’re investing a ton more in Europe this year, particularly in Ireland,” John Collison, president and co-founder, said in the statement. “The growth opportunity for the European digital economy is immense.“

Primary investors in Stripe include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital, and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency.

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand infrastructure investment company Infratil Ltd. expects gross proceeds of NZ$1.93 billion ($1.4 billion) from the sale of its 65% stake in windfarm owner Tilt Renewables.Tilt agreed to a scheme of arrangement that will return NZ$7.80 a share to holders, the company said Monday in Wellington. The stock closed Friday at NZ$6.46.Under the arrangement, Mercury NZ will buy Tilt’s New Zealand windfarms, after which Australia’s Powering Australian Renewable -- a partnership between AGL Energy and Queensland Investment Corp. -- will acquire the remainder of the business via a share offer. Mercury, which owns 19.9% of Tilt, said it will accept the offer.The value of Infratil’s stake has almost doubled since it said on Dec. 7 it was reviewing its Tilt holding after receiving approaches. Tilt was trading at NZ$3.92 ahead of that announcement. Two days later, AustralianSuper made an unsolicited NZ$5.4 billion takeover bid for Infratil, which its board rejected, saying it materially undervalued its assets including Tilt.”We are very pleased with the outcome of the strategic review, which involved an extensive outreach program to identify potential bidders around the world, followed by a highly competitive auction process run by Tilt,” incoming Infratil Chief Executive Officer Jason Boyes said in a statement. “We believe the price offered by PowAR and Mercury represents compelling value for Tilt and Infratil is pleased to support the transaction.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- A digital artwork by Beeple set auction records Thursday when it sold at Christie’s for a mind-bending $69 million. Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey is auctioning the non-fungible token for the first tweet ever, “just setting up my twttr,” with the highest bid coming in at $2.5 million, so far. LeBron James highlights are fetching six figures.If you were somehow unaware, digital assets are booming, with buyers paying up for so-called NFTs that give them exclusive ownership of electronic tchotchkes. Explanations for why, say, a GIF of a cat with a rainbow trail commands a king’s ransom aren’t hard to come by. The more prosaic theories say the price per pixel is surging as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mint new millionaires every day and those newly rich digital natives look to spend in their adopted domain. And sure, it could be as simple as a good old mania around the latest shiny object that’s caught people’s attention.But there’s also a nefarious suggestion popping up on message boards, Twitter and blogs that attributes at least some of the rise in prices to wash trading. That’s when a trader or group of traders buy and sell the same asset to create the illusion of heightened demand.The claim is hardly new: Wash trading has been called “crypto’s open secret” and concerns about its prevalence have dogged the space for years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2019 response to an application for a Bitcoin exchange traded fund cited “fraudulent and manipulative activity” in the market as grounds for rejection.In a world where identities are abstractions with 30 or so alphanumeric characters representing some hidden person’s digital wallet address, claiming wash trading is at once plausible and yet nearly impossible to prove. Except for the most brazen of acts where two accounts repeatedly trade back and forth with each other, identifying self dealing requires forensic accounting tricks like employing Benford’s law or analyzing trade size distributions by how they fit with established mathematical principles like Pareto-Levy.“Crypto exchanges today are not regulated as much as regular exchanges where wash trading is clearly prohibited by regulators,” said Matthieu Soule, head of BNP Paribas C.Lab Americas, the bank’s innovation workshop. “That means that today’s investors have to trust the platforms where they are transacting on to prohibit and monitor such wash trade practices.”For its part, Nifty Gateway, one of the largest NFT exchanges by volume, says that it keeps watch for questionable transactions on its system.“To date we haven’t seen any evidence of wash trading on our platform, and we do monitor sales for abnormal activity,” a spokesperson for Nifty Gateway wrote in an email. “The majority of our customers purchase Nifties with credit cards, which require them to provide some personally identifiable information, and limits the risk of wash trading.”Still there are signs that there’s some truth to the tale of the wash trading boogie man.In a clear-cut case, analysts at NonFungible.com identified a Blockchain Cuties character that two accounts traded back and forth with each other over the course of a day.More extensive research has been done by two groups of academics focusing on cryptocurrency exchanges. While neither looked specifically at NFT markets, they both believe their research is applicable and that the illicit transactions may be present there as well.Will Cong, an associate professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and one of the authors of a paper that claims to have detected abnormal trading patterns on unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, said that he didn’t see a major difference between the incentives to wash trade in currency and NFT markets.“Fraud detection is hard,” said Cong. “Even if they are all non-fungible, they’re still anonymous and it would be hard to track down market manipulators.”In another study, two researchers from the Technical University of Berlin wrote that decentralized exchanges where many crypto assets and tokens trade are “prone to manipulative behavior.”“Every interaction happens on chain and they’re done with some account that is virtually cost free to create,” said Friedhelm Victor, an author of the Berlin paper. “It’s really easy to create multiple accounts and trade with yourself.”But Victor cautions that high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain make wash trading a losing proposition.“Right now it’s so expensive to execute a transaction, for the fungible tokens it’s probably not attractive to do this right now,” said Victor. “That might change in a bear market” or as upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain which will make it cheaper to transact roll out.Victor’s sentiment is echoed by Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of Elliptic, a blockchain data tracker.“Wash trading of NFTs is unlikely because trades are taking place on transparent, public blockchains for everyone to examine,” said Robinson. “In addition, transaction fees on blockchains such as Ethereum are very high, making such activity prohibitively expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $60,000 for the first time as the stimulus-fueled rally of the past year prompts investors to ignore signs of a speculative fervor.The original cryptocurrency was at $61,080 as of 5:35 p.m. New York time, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February following a previous peak set that month. It’s benefiting from optimism in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law.After ending last year with a fourth-quarter surge of 170% to around $29,000, Bitcoin jumped to $40,000 seven days later. It took just a little more than a month to breach the latest threshold. Bitcoin traded for a few cents for several years after its debut more than a decade ago.“Bitcoin’s resilience is proving to be the stuff of legend,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender. “Every correction is an opportunity to reset and restart the move upwards.”Bitcoin is up about 1,000% in the past year amid signs of increasing institutional interest as well as speculative demand. Advocates champion the cryptocurrency as a store of value akin to gold that can act as a hedge against inflation and a weaker dollar. Others argue that the rally is a giant stimulus-fueled bubble on track to burst like it did in the 2017-2018 boom-and-bust cycle.Industry participants and some strategists point to wider take up as one reason why the current bull run is different.Examples include Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s endorsements of the digital asset on social media. Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, who runs Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., has said that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of the year.“Stimulus checks, Elon Musk’s relentless support, short-sellers throwing in the towel, and weekend liquidity were just what was needed to send Bitcoin above the $60,000 level,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Bitcoin once again seems to be an unstoppable force and no one wants to get in the way of this momentum trade.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks in Asia to Open Steady With Yields in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to kick off the week weighed down by a jump in bond yields ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar was mixed against its major peers.Futures pointed to Japan stocks dipping, while they were little changed in Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures opened little changed. The S&P 500 Index closed higher Friday amid rallies in financial and industrial shares as the rotation into value shares resumed. The Nasdaq 100 Index gauge slumped after accelerating vaccinations in the U.S. and the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill sent Treasury yields past 1.64%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added to its all-time high.Elsewhere, Australian 10-year yields jumped 10 basis points, while oil edged higher after its first weekly slide in two months. Bitcoin traded around $60,000 after surpassing $61,000 in a meteoric rise.Surging bond yields continue to preoccupy investors concerned about the prospect of excessive inflation amid a wave of stimulus and vaccine rollouts. Relatively smooth bond sales last week had eased concerns on the fixed-income outlook before yields spiked again Friday, weighing on growth stocks and underpinning a shift once more into value shares. The focus now turns to the Fed decision later in the week.“It’s not just a question of level, it’s a question of pace,” said Charles-Henry Monchau, who serves as both chief financial and chief investment officer at FlowBank SA. “Are we going to move on the bond yields too quickly too fast for the market to adjust or is it going to be a smooth journey to higher bond yields?” If bond yields rise in an orderly way and are backed by better growth, “you are going to see a continuation of this rotation,” he said.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. inflation risks remain subdued despite the Biden administration stimulus.On the virus front, more countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine after some concerns around side effects. Most of Italy will return to lockdown on Monday amid a resurgence in infections.These are some key events this week:China industrial production and retail sales are due Monday.Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.9%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% earlier.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier.CurrenciesThe yen was at 109.03 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4983 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% Friday.The euro traded at $1.1951.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased nine basis points to 1.62% on Friday.Australia’s 10-year bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 1.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% a barrel to $65.76.Gold was at $1,726.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

