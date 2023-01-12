Stripe's internal valuation gets cut to $63 billion

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Stripe, a richly-valued payments startup, has cut its internal valuation yet again, according to sources familiar with the manner. It is now valued, internally, at $63 billion.

The cut, first reported by The Information, puts Stripe's internal per-share price at $24.71, down 40% since peaking. The 11% cut comes after a prior internal valuation cut that occurred six months ago, which valued the company at $74 billion.

The valuation change was not triggered by a new funding round, but instead a new 409A price change. 409A valuations are set by third-parties, which means that they are not tied to what a venture backer or other investor thinks. It’s an IRS-regulated process that measures the value of common stock against public market comps to help set a fair market value.

Companies are supposed to do a 409A at least every 12 months or when a material event might lower its valuation. In Stripe's case, alongside other late stage companies, the 409A valuation reviews are now getting conducted on what looks like a quarterly basis. Material events in the background range from the evergreen, and ever-tense macroeconomic climate; and let's not forget that Stripe's public market comps are certainly showing signs of trouble, with Shopify, Block and Paypal all down from their 52-week highs.

WTF is a 409A?

 

Internal valuation cuts offer a different signal than an investor-led markdown. In fact, many founders and industry experts see a company receiving a 409A valuation that’s lower than its private, investor-led valuation, as a good thing. Per analysts, that’s because a low 409A valuation allows companies to grant their employees stock options at a lower price. Companies can also use the new, lower 409A valuation as a recruiting tool, luring prospective employees with cheap options and the promise of cashing out at a higher price when the company eventually exits.

Still, in Stripe’s case, a second internal valuation cut may not necessarily be being used to attract new talent. In November 2022, the fintech laid off 14% of its workforce, impacting around 1,120 of the fintech giant’s 8,000 workforce. Back in August, TechCrunch learned that Stripe laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year.

In a memo addressing Stripe’s layoffs, CEO Patrick Collison shared some of his reasoning for the personnel pullback: “We were much too optimistic about the internet economy’s near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown.” Instead, the valuation cut could help with retention of existing employees, or even adjust expectations ahead of a wishful IPO.

Recommended Stories

  • Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

    It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14%, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

  • Stripe Cuts Valuation 11% to $63 Billion, The Information Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc. has reduced its internal valuation by about 11%, at least the third time since June that the US payments startup has lowered its own view of its share price, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenl

  • Felicity Huffman to Appear in Good Doctor Spinoff — Her First Role Since College Admissions Scandal

    The actress will appear in an embedded pilot episode of The Good Lawyer, a legal spinoff of ABC's popular medical drama The Good Doctor, during the series' sixth season on March 6

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingM

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says

    The previous CPI report showed inflation cooling faster than expected, which led to an immediate 3% gain for stocks.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.