Strippers agreed to a private dance for $1,000, but the men wanted more, Miami Beach cops say

A $1,000 private dance involving two hired strippers in a Miami Beach hotel room turned into a car chase and a shooting after the two women refused to have sex with their clients, Miami Beach police said.

One of the women was injured by broken glass from the bullet striking the vehicle’s window. And the alleged shooter was captured and arrested several hours later, police said, when he returned to his hotel room to pick up some belongings.

Tremain Weekes, 23, of New York, is now facing an attempted murder charge. He was being held Thursday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

The shooting happened near the Fontainebleau hotel Wednesday morning and locked down schools in the area. The woman was treated on the scene and released.

The police report details two conflicting accounts of what happened.

The victim told police that she and another dancer met two men at the club and agreed to go back to their room at Grand Beach Hotel for $1,000. The agreement didn’t include “sexual services,” according to Weekes’ arrest report.

Police say the victim and a dancer, who goes by the stage name India, left work around 6 a.m. and got to the hotel around 7 a.m. in separate cars.

They say the men paid them when they got there, and they began undressing as they danced for Weekes and his friend, according to the report. The men then exposed themselves, police said.

“They then asked the victim and India to have sexual intercourse with them, but each refused their request, stating they did not make any arrangements for those services and they in fact did not participate in sex for money,” an officer wrote in the report. “At that point, victim said the defendant changed his whole demeanor and appeared to be bothered to the fact there would be no sexual intercourse taking place for the money they paid.

The victim then noticed a gun on the counter and became uncomfortable, police said.

A short time after, the women left the room and retrieved their cars from the valet. Weekes and his friend did the same.

The victim told police she headed north on Collins Avenue in her 2014 white four-door Mecedes-Benz and stopped at a traffic light to make a U-turn. India did the same in her own vehicle, according to the report.

Weekes then pulled up to the victim’s passenger side, police said.

“The defendant told victim he wanted to speak to her, but she refused to do so, as she feared for her safety,” an officer wrote in the report. “The defendant then pulled his vehicle closer to victim and again requested to speak to her, but this time pointing a black firearm at her, causing victim to speed up and turn heading south on Collins Avenue.”

The victim heard around three gunshots. Her arm was bleeding as she sped away, police said. She called her brother who then called police.

Meanwhile, the men sped away in a different direction. Police then went to the Grand Beach Hotel and waited. Weekes then showed up to get his belongings from room 1304.

Weekes told police that they met at a strip club and invited them back to his room. He said they left “in a hurry” and then he realized about $1,000 was missing.

“According to the defendant he tried to catch up with the females but was unsuccessful,” an officer wrote.

He said someone from India’s car fired at him, forcing his friend who was in the rear driver’s side seat to fire back. He then told police that “they shot at the white vehicle to get it to stop.”