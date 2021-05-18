Strippers return to work, but some see pay decrease

When California stripper Brittney, 26, walked into San Francisco’s reopened Gold Club stripping venue again in April after a year, she was confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons.

    ”I feel like stripping is a part of me and I wasn't ready to let go of that part. And so going for so long without working, without stripping, I feel like there is a part of me that's missing.”April Haze is eager to get back to doing what she loves - stripping at a California club. But it remains unclear what that new normal will be.Haze has been teaching pole dancing in Milpitas - and has been performing online - to help make ends meet during the global health crisis that shuttered lucrative strip clubs in the state.But remote work - especially for a stripper - doesn’t quite cut it:"It's been really rough and just like anxiety inducing and just like I don't like being in the state of limbo, you know, where it's just like I know that the clubs could be open and that like they're probably just as safe as any other business that is open right now…”In San Francisco, strip clubs which offer food are able to reopen… but everyone must wear a mask. Strippers included.No physical contact is permitted. That means lap dances and private VIP rooms - which make up a large portion of a stripper’s income - are still prohibited.And - there’s fewer customers.[“I have one pieces. They're all so strappy.]Revenue at U.S. clubs decreased some 17 percent in 2020 and - according to research by IBISWorld - revenue is forecast to fall another 1.5 percent this year.But the hope among strippers and strip club owners is that once restrictions are fully lifted, the industry will see a significant boom in patrons."I don't think we're going to live in a world where there's no concerts or nightclubs or strip clubs or crowded spaces anymore. It's just like people are not dealing with the pandemic well. So I don't think that we're ever going to be in a world where that doesn't exist, you know?"

