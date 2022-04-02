Strix Group's (LON:KETL) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.056

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) will increase its dividend on the 10th of June to UK£0.056, which is 6.7% higher than last year. This will take the dividend yield from 4.3% to 4.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Strix Group's stock price has reduced by 36% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Strix Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Strix Group's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 321% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 50.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Strix Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Strix Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from UK£0.07 to UK£0.084. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Strix Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Strix Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.1% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Strix Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Strix Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Strix Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

