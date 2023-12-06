Stroke treatment delay leads to biggest ever malpractice verdict in Westchester

A former Elmsford man and his family were awarded $120 million — reportedly the largest malpractice verdict in Westchester County history — for damages suffered after Westchester Medical Center doctors delayed treatment for a stroke.

A jury took a day to deliberate and reach the verdict.

The former patient, William R. Lee, was a commercial real estate broker. He now resides in a California care facility, suffers memory issues and cannot care for himself, according to testimony in the case.

"Unfortunately he can no longer be a husband to his wife, a father to his children," said the Lees' lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf. "It's been a horrific situation for them."

A spokesperson for WMC declined to comment.

What happened

In November 2018, Lee was a 41-year-old father of two young children.

Anna Lee, Lee’s spouse, heard a thud around 3 a.m. and found him convulsing on the bathroom floor, according to court documents.

She called 911.

First responders, suspecting a possible stroke, took him to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, a nationally certified stroke center.

A view of the Emergency Department entrance at the Westchester Medical Center on Emergency Drive in Valhalla, Dec. 5, 2023.

According to records, Lee arrived at WMC's emergency room around 3:40 a.m.

'Time is brain'

When Lee was brought into the emergency room, a stroke code was called. A CT scan was performed to check for an occlusion, or clot.

In opening statements during the trial, Rubinowitz uses the adage "time is brain" to remind the jury of the importance of rapid diagnosis and treatment when dealing with stroke.

But, according to court transcripts, the doctors reading the scans were residents, and there wasn't a board certified radiologist onsite at the moment the scan was completed.

They determined there was no clot.

But there was. When an attending radiologist reviewed the scans some three hours later, that doctor observed a basilar artery occlusion.

A thrombectomy was performed to remove the clot.

But by then, Lee had suffered brain damage.

Then another delayed diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, which causes blood clots, appeared to cause further damage, the jury was told.

Pain and suffering

Lee was awarded $9.375 million in damages for past pain and suffering and $41,625 million for future pain and suffering.

Anna Lee was awarded $9.375 million for past loss and $41,625 million for future loss because of her husband's injuries. She also received $550,000 for the medical and other supplies and services needed because of her husband's condition.

Money was also awarded for Lee's future medical and residential care.

"I've been a lawyer for 40 years now," Rubinowitz said, "and I've never heard of a malpractice verdict like this."

The lawyer added that the family's expenses have been and will be significant for years to come.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court in January 2020.

The case was tried before Judge Paul Marx in state Supreme Court in Westchester County.

