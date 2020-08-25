Stroke victim drove 100 miles on 4 flats before Michigan trooper manages to stop him

The Michigan police officer knew something wasn’t right when he spotted a vehicle driving with four flat tires.

Michigan State Police Trooper Tyler Baker caught up with the SUV on a highway Tuesday morning in Wexford County and tried to stop the driver, police say. When he turned on emergency lights, the driver still didn’t pull over.

Baker pulled next to the driver as they traveled south on U.S. 131 and told him to stop, but that didn’t work either, police say.

He eventually resorted to driving directly in front of the vehicle and slowing down until coming to a halt. Photos show the white SUV wedged against the rear bumper of the squad vehicle on the side of the highway.

Cadillac Trooper credited for saving a man's life who was suffering from a stroke while driving down US-131 in Wexford County. pic.twitter.com/qHPZEyx1QK — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) August 25, 2020

It turns out the 84-year-old driver suffered a stroke and was unable to operate the vehicle, police say. He had driven more than 100 miles on flat, shredded tires and his brakes didn’t work, police say.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Michigan State Police credit Baker with saving the man’s life.

Michigan university president apologizes for playing cornhole as COVID-19 cases spike