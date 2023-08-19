Take a stroll down Mustang Alley in Ferndale
Ford Performance announces new Recaro seats and Motorsport car covers for Fox-body Mustang, as well as S550, at Foxfest.
Ford just revealed the Mustang Dark Horse R, a track-only Mustang designed to compete in a one-make race series.
"We didn't want Aston Martin and Mercedes and Porsche to have all the fun with their cars," Ford CEO Jim Farley says at the $300,000 Mustang GTD debut.
Of the 13,000 or so U.S. orders already on the books for the 2024 Ford Mustang, a full two-thirds specify GT with its 486-horsepower 5.0-liter V8.
In Europe, the Porsche 911 is the most sought-after classic car. The second-most sought-after car, says the Car & Classic marketplace: the Ford Mustang.
The most expensive new and vintage cars sold, including Rolls-Royces,
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Hyundai shows a prototype carbon-hybrid wheel at Goodwood developed with Dymag and composites firm Hankuk, likely an Ioniq 5 N option.
F1 rolls into Budapest, Hungary, for the front end of a back-to-back this weekend ahead of its normal summer break.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water.
Director says the award-winning film still resonates with teens on TikTok today as it turns 20.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.
For tens of thousands of migrants willing to endure the arduous, and often dangerous, months-long journey to America, the prospect of making an honest living and safety is enough to justify the voyage. But now that they’re here, some say the U.S. is nothing like they had imagined.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.
Experts explain which odors warrant a doctor's visit and which ones are perfectly normal.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
"Ugh i’m so sorry this happened. it was def a weird one. special in its own way. gorgeous venue. but strange." The post Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert appeared first on In The Know.
Alex Collins spent five seasons in the league, including two with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018.
Gunther Werks just revealed a hot, new Porsche 911 build at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.