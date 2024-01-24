A stroll on Lake Williams will be possible in Marlborough with this new boardwalk

MARLBOROUGH — When Arthur Vigeant was first elected mayor in November 2011, one of his goals was to have a walking trail around Lake Williams.

Twelve years later, on the eve of his final days as mayor, the new Lake Williams boardwalk was completed. It's a floating walkway that connects trailheads around the 113-acre lake.

The boardwalk opens to the public this spring.

"We've talked about doing this the whole time I was there," said Vigeant, who decided not to seek reelection for a seventh two-year term last year. "The DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) initially said no, but even though we struck out back then, we never lost the idea. We eventually got it done."

The new floating boardwalk on Lake Williams in Marlborough will open this spring, Jan. 22, 2024.

The floating boardwalk is more than 3,000 feet long and about 8 feet wide, according to City Engineer Tom DiPersio. The entire walking trail, including the boardwalk, is now 1.5 miles long, he said.

The idea for the project was inspired by a stone walkway at the DelCarte Open Space Area in Franklin. But Marlborough's plan to build something similar was deemed too pricey, at about $7 million.

Project was funded with $2 million in ARPA money

Working with FWM Docks/EZ Dock, a Hudson, New Hampshire-based maker of dock frames, the city developed the idea to build the floating boardwalk, using about $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

The city also had to work with the state. Lake Williams is classified as a reservoir, which added to the restrictions on work being done.

"It's a challenging site for a lot of reasons, and we looked at a lot of different ideas," DiPersio said.

Funding to construct a new floating boardwalk on Lake Williams in Marlborough was obtained through American Rescue Plan money.

ARPA spending debate: Marlborough City Council rescinds prior approval of mayor's plan

The floating walkway will remain in place throughout the winter. It's designed to float on the ice when water freezes, DiPersio said.

Although it floats, he said it's steady.

"When you walk on it, it's very stable," said DiPersio. "You could drive a small vehicle on it if you had to in case of an emergency."

Two access points, and no fishing allowed

There are two places where the boardwalk can be accessed — near Marlborough District Court on the lake's eastern edge and off Lizotte Drive to the south.

The Lake Williams floating boardwalk will be open only for walking; no fishing is allowed, DiPersio said.

"As of now, no," he said. "As things evolve, it may be under consideration, but as of right now, there's no fishing allowed on the lake and there's no plans to consider changing that."

This new floating boardwalk on Lake Williams in Marlborough will be used by pedestrians only, according to city officials. No fishing from the boardwalk will be allowed.

Vigeant said he was happy to get the boardwalk completed last year, in addition to other projects like a DEK hockey rink at Ghiloni Park and a 250-foot-long mural on Bolton Street.

"This is a little bit different, and I think people are going to love it," he said.

