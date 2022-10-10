Stromboli volcano erupts with lava and smoke after several explosions on Italian island

Several explosions inside of Italy's Stromboli volcano sent enormous plumes of smoke into the sky and major streams of lava into the Tyrrhenian Sea over the weekend.

Lava oozed from the northern crater of the volcano after a partial collapse of the crater terrace, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said. Authorities issued a middle-level warning to about 400 residents who live on the island – which is part of the Aeolian archipelago off the northeast coast of Sicily – after the eruption was confirmed on Sunday morning, the agency said.

The Stromboli volcano, active almost continuously for at least 2,000 years, has erupted several times this year alone, according to records from the Smithsonian Institution.

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted early on Sunday morning, releasing huge plumes of smoke and a lava flow pouring into the sea. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of the aftermath less than five hours after the eruption.

Smoke rises from the Stromboli volcano on September 13, 2022. Stromboli, one of Europe's most active volcanoes, is part of the seven-island Aeolian Archipelago of Sicily in southern Italy.

Fisherman Gaetano Cusolito, 70, sails on his boat near the Stromboli, on Sept. 12, 2022.

Video surfaced showing the partial collapse of the crater rim.

Another major explosion occurred Sept. 29 during a period of heightened activity.

After days/weeks of increased activity (which included a major explosion and 2 effusive events) at #stromboli, this morning a partial collapse of the crater rim generated a flow and initiated a lava effusion. Ondametric gauges recorded a 2-cm tsunami@LGS_UNIFI pic.twitter.com/P2vPmmX4ne — Marco Pistolesi (@m_pistolesi) October 9, 2022

The Stromboli volcano north of Sicily spews lava towards the sea, Feb. 28, 2007. Stromboli attracts up to 6,000 tourists every year.

Stromboli volcano spews smoke and lava under heavy rain on Jan. 16, 2013.

Lava from the Stromboli volcano flows into the sea, on Aug. 9, 2014.

A boat sails as lava from the Stromboli volcano flows into the sea, on Aug. 9, 2014.

Lava from the Stromboli volcano flows into the sea, on Aug. 9, 2014, in Italy.

Lava from the Stromboli volcano flows into the sea, on Aug. 10, 2014.

Dangerous lava flow mostly averted residents and went into a chasm in the ground. Bigger explosions are known to trigger avalanches and tsunamis. Tsunamis generated from volcanic activity are rare events, according to the International Tsunami Information Center.

Although Stromboli volcano has been continuously active for centuries, residents of the island have largely avoided any major damages or casualties. In 2019, a tourist was killed while climbing the volcano when it erupted.

Smoke billows and flames propagate across the hillside near houses after the Stromboli volcano erupted on July 3, 2019.

A Canadair water-bombing plane releases water on the Stromboli volcano's hillside on July 4, 2019 a day after it erupted. The planes battled to put out fires started by two massive explosions, which sent plumes of smoke over a mile into the sky.

Sunbathers enjoy a day on the beach in front of the volcano in the island of Stromboli, Italy, Friday, July 5, 2019.

In this photo taken on Thursday, July 4, 2019, a view of a side of the volcano in the island of Stromboli, Italy.

Firefighters sweep ashes covering the port town of Ginostra on July 4, 2019, a day after the Stromboli volcano erupted, killing a hiker and forcing tourists to flee.

Ashes cover a restaurant's terrace in the port town of Ginostra on July 4, 2019 a day after the Stromboli volcano erupted.

People clean up ashes from a violent eruption of a volcano on the island of Stromboli, Italy, on July 4, 2019. A hiker was confirmed killed by the eruption that panicked many tourists that were vacationing on the island.

Peoples watch the eruption of the Stromboli volcano, on the Stromboli island, north of Sicily, on September 12, 2022.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

