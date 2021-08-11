Strong-arm carjacking reported in Glastonbury

Aug. 11—GLASTONBURY — Two males pulled a driver from his luxury car at the Mobil station at 2997 Main St. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and stole the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle, a Lexus, was recovered in Hartford, police added in a Facebook post.

No weapons were shown during the incident but "the victim was physically removed from his vehicle," according to police.

The Police Department's new three-member Auto Theft Team is investigating the incident.

The Mobil station is at the intersection of Main Street and Putnam Boulevard, just north of Route 3.

