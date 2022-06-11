Strong-arm robbery suspects who punched 7-Eleven clerk in Merced sought by police

Officers are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred late Friday night at a 7-Eleven store in Merced, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 1810 R St. for a call of an assault at 11:58 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven in Merced on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The clerk told police that two men entered the store. One of them grabbed two cases of beer and the clerk went to the front door to try to prevent them from leaving. One of the suspects punched the clerk in the face and both suspects fled the area.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the suspects.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Sarah Abanathie at 209-385-6905 or by abanathiea@cityofmerced.org.