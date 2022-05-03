Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

FILE - A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, in an earnings report that renewed calls for a U.K. government windfall tax to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said Tuesday, May 3, 2022, that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion, from $2.6 billion in the same period last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, renewing calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies' windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills.

The British energy giant said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in the same period last year.

After accounting for a write-off of its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, BP PLC said its net loss in the first quarter totaled $23 billion.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 5.46 cents per share and buy back another $2.5 billion in shares.

The earnings report is further evidence of BP's rebound from a 2020 slump caused when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large chunks of the global economy.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices have rocketed, partly because of uncertainty about supplies from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom is at 7%, its highest since 1992, part of a broader global trend. Prices are set to keep rising after Britain’s energy regulator approved a 54% increase in gas and electricity bills for millions of households that took effect in April.

BP's latest numbers stoked more debate in the U.K. about whether the government should tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.

Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has so far ruled it out. Nevertheless, finance chief Rishi Sunak last week raised the possibility for the first time, saying that he would consider it if companies don't make investments in U.K. energy security.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour party, said BP’s profits show that a windfall tax is the right approach.

“I think those figures reinforce the case that we’ve been making, which is that, with so many people struggling to pay their energy bills, we should have a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea who have made more profit than they were expecting,” Starmer told the BBC.

He proposed using the money to help the most needy pay their energy bills.

Johnson, however, dismissed the idea.

“If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies, what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy prices lower for everybody,” he told ITV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BP plunges deep into red on pullout from Russia

    British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its decision to pull out of Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine pushed it deep into the red in the first three months of this year.

  • BP profits soar to highest in 10 years as calls grow for windfall tax

    BP underlying profits more than doubled on soaring energy prices.

  • Pemex Swings to Highest Profit in 18 Years Amid Oil Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos swung to a first-quarter profit of $6 billion, the highest in at least 18 years, as the company benefited from rallying oil prices and stabilizing crude output. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Fin

  • Cummins stock turns higher after profit declines, while revenue rises above forecasts

    Shares of Cummins Inc. rose 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier loss, after the diesel and natural gas engines and new power company reported first-quarter profit that fell, weighed by costs associated with the suspension of its Russia operations, but revenue that rose above forecasts and raised its full-year outlook. Net income declined to $418 million, or $2.92 a share, from $603 million, or $4.07 a share, in the year-ago period. The results include costs of $1.03 a share r

  • A teen is in jail after another died & more were hurt in shooting, Columbia police say

    A 16 year old was killed in the shooting at an apartment complex.

  • U.S. homelessness haunts migrant families separated by Trump, reunited by Biden

    Maria Hernandez spent countless hours in Honduras imagining a stable life in Los Angeles reunited with the two young daughters U.S immigration agents took from her at the border in 2017. Instead, she and the children are living in a windowless homeless shelter a two-hour bus ride from the girls' schools, after a government program brought her to the United States earlier this year. U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, came into office in January 2021 pledging to help families like Hernandez's that were broken up at the U.S.-Mexico border by former President Donald Trump's Republican administration.

  • FCC official says antitrust regulators should 'welcome' Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter

    Musk's pledge to boost free speech on Twitter "would almost certainly enhance competition," Nathan Simington, a Republican FCC commissioner, said.

  • Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

    Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the U.S., deciding a race that is an early referendum on former President Donald Trump's hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is well positioned in the Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving Trump’s late-stage support, capping a bitter and expensive contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from the progressive wing of his party ahead of what is expected to be a brutal year for Democrats seeking to hold their congressional majorities.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Trump Says Contempt Judge ‘Unfair,’ Seeks Halt to $10,000 Daily Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked an appeals court to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court, saying in an interview that the judge in the case is “unfair.”Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erase

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Letters: What if Disney retaliated?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. The Disney Co. dispute continues to intrigue readers of The Palm Beach Post

  • Nicaragua is giving Putin a foothold on our doorstep. The US must push back | Opinion

    With the heartbreaking images of cities leveled and horrifying atrocities occurring in Ukraine, it is easy not to notice a brutal tyranny taking place in our own hemisphere. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have turned Nicaragua into a ruthless dictatorship again.