Global Recession Fears Yet to Shake Australia’s Biggest Firms

Georgina Mckay and Swati Pandey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A strong earnings season in Australia is giving investors confidence that the country will manage to escape the recessionary threat looming over much of the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About half of the 137 companies on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index that reported full-year results in August posted positive earnings surprises, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Soaring profits and strong dividends from firms like Commonwealth Bank of Australia and BHP Group Ltd. showed companies’ resilience amid fears of a global economic slowdown. The nation’s shares are also beating a gauge of global stocks this year.

“Australian traders seemingly prefer the prospect that recession fear is not yet a worry to our local economy,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd.

Economic conditions are buoyant for the major commodities exporter, with the probability of recession at just 25%, according to a Bloomberg survey. Whereas, going by the same measure, the likelihood is at least 50% for the US and UK, and 35% for neighbor New Zealand.

Positive results among consumer discretionary firms and robust economic data suggest household spending is holding up as interest rates increase. The Reserve Bank is expected to deliver a half-point hike at Tuesday’s meeting, in what would be its fourth straight move of that size.

“The biggest surprise to the market through the results season came from consumer stocks,” UBS Group AG analysts including Richard Schellbach wrote in a note. While investors expected discretionary names would struggle amid cost-of-living pain and rate hikes, retailers showed “the consumer is in fact still spending quite healthily.”

Still, some companies offered cautious views on the domestic economy. Commonwealth Bank, the nation’s largest lender, warned that steeper borrowing costs and inflation were hitting consumer demand. Supermarket Woolworths Group Ltd. also said inflationary pressures were changing customers’ shopping behavior.

Labor shortages also remained a sticking point during the results season. National carrier Qantas Airways Ltd. highlighted staffing gaps in the aviation industry, while recruitment website operator Seek Ltd. flagged hearty job ad volumes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Does Scales (NZSE:SCL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Era of through-the-roof house prices in Australia set to end: Reuters poll

    Australian house prices will fall sharply this year and next as rising mortgage rates and cost of living pressures drag on demand, a Reuters poll found, but for many people buying a home will still remain far out of reach. Pandemic-related stimulus and cheap loans have nearly doubled house prices since the 2007-09 global financial crisis, increasing homeowners' wealth, but that has also kept millennials and first-time homebuyers off the property ladder. After rising about one-third during the pandemic, home prices nationally sank 1.6% in July.

  • First Mover Asia: Ethereum's Merge Starts to Hit Gaming Chip Prices

    Prices for graphics processing units (GPUs) for personal computers are tumbling as the Ethereum blockchain's upcoming shift to a proof-of-stake network reduces demand for the chips from cryptocurrency miners.

  • Australia Set for Fourth Half-Point Hike in Race to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Australia’s central bank is relying on powerful consumer demand to help the econom

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Saudis Say OPEC+ to Stay Proactive After Agreeing Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseThe first OPEC+ oil supply cut in more than a year shows the group is serious about managing global crude markets and willing to take preemptive action, said group leader

  • The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022

    A ton of great Netflix Original Films land this month. And "Road House"!

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show

    The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

    Reaping the rewards of disruptive innovation takes time, but the potential payoff can be well worth the wait.

  • Man who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a New York tower identified as Bed Bath & Beyond CFO

    Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from an apartment building on Leonard Street in Manhattan on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds

    El-Erian said investors "need to get out of these distorted markets that have created a lot of damage," and that sovereign bonds look overvalued.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These fast-paced companies have the sustainable competitive advantages necessary to make patient investors a lot richer over the next decade.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

    When it comes to quality businesses that are growing rapidly, one company's current profits might give it the edge.

  • Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments

    If you want to get rich with stocks, you're not alone -- and you have a reasonably achievable goal, too, because the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over the long term, if not the best way. You might still need a few specific pointers, though, so here are three investments that can help your portfolio grow faster. First, make it easy on yourself by investing in index funds.