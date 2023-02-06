Deadly earthquake hits south-eastern Turkey - many killed

2
·2 min read
Earthquake rubble in Malatya
Earthquake rubble in Malatya

A powerful earthquake has hit Gaziantep in south-eastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, killing at least 17 people.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.

The quake was felt in the capital Ankara and other Turkish cities, and also across the wider region.

Many buildings have collapsed, and there are reports of people trapped.

Local Turkish officials say at least 17 people have died - but the death toll has been rising steadily.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu said 10 cities were affected: Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.

A BBC Turkish correspondent in Diyarbakir, north-east of Gaziantep, reported that a shopping mall in the city collapsed.

The tremor was also felt in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.

"I was writing something and just all of a sudden the entire building started shaking and yes I didn't really know what to feel," Mohamad El Chamaa, a student in the Lebanese capital Beirut, told the BBC.

"I was right next to the window so I was just scared that they might shatter. It went on for four-five minutes and it was pretty horrific. It was mind-blowing," he said.

Rushdi Abualouf, a BBC producer in the Gaza Strip, said there was about 45 seconds of shaking in the house he was staying in.

Turkish seismologists estimated the strength of the quake to be 7.4 magnitude.

They said that a second tremor hit the region just minutes later.

Turkey earthquake map
Turkey earthquake map

Turkey lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful tremor rocked the north-west of the country.

Rescue teams check a destroyed house in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photo: 6 February 2023
In Diyarbakir north-east of Gaziantep a search is now under way for people trapped in damaged buildings
Smashed cars under a destroyed building in Malatya, Turkey. Photo: 6 February 2023
In Malatya, also north-east of Gaziantep, cars were smashed by collapsed buildings

Recommended Stories

  • Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Turkey

    (U.S. Geological Survey) A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported. The AP also reports that at least 10 deaths were initially reported in Turkey. The quake had a depth of about 11

  • Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

    A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. Rescue workers and residents using flashlights were searching through piles of tangled metal and concrete rubble in one of the stricken cities. Along with several cities, the area is home to home to millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country’s long-running civil war.

  • Buildings in Ruins as 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Turkish City

    A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6, Turkey’s disaster agency confirmed.The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 04.17 am in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.Footage by Twitter user CanTv shows debris scattered across a street and heavy damage to structures in Malatya, a city some 170 kilometres east of the epicentre.This is a developing story. Credit: CanTv via Storyful

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Heavy Damage Reported After Earthquake Rocks South-Eastern Turkey

    A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey early on Monday morning, February 6, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency.Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Pazarcık district of the Kahramanmaraş region at 4.17 am at a depth of seven kilometers.This footage shows emergency services on the scene of collapsed building in Diyarbakır, roughly 260 km from Pazarcık. Local authorities urged residents to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles. Credit: @avmevsimigs via Storyful

  • Powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey

    An earthquake struck southern Turkey on Feb. 6 and its aftershock was felt as far as Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

  • Grammys 2023 – live: Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift nominated for awards at tonight’s ceremony

    Trevor Noah is hosting the 65th Grammy Awards, with Lizzo, Maneskin and Shania Twain all expected to walk the red carpet

  • 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey

    A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6, Turkey’s disaster agency confirmed.The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 04.17 am in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.Footage by Twitter user @Sahin_trnn shows lights swinging in Batman, a city some 460 kilometres east of the epicenter.This is a developing story. Credit: @Sahin_trnn via Storyful

  • Blackpool hit by earthquake as residents report ‘noise like train’ caused by tremor

    Blackpool experienced 135 tremors in 2019 when home to UK’s only active fracking site

  • Have you seen this wild pig? This self-willed swine is on the loose in Orange County.

    It looks like something out of “The Neverending Story.” But it may be just a large pig released illegally into the woods.

  • School food vendor apologizes — again — for 'inexcusable' Black History Month menu

    A vendor that provides food service to schools apologized for the "unintentional insensitivity" of its Black History Month menu, echoing similar apologies it has made for more than a decade amid backlash over racially insensitive menus.

  • Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition

    The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal endorsement by the Democratic National Committee during its meeting in Philadelphia is an acknowledgement that the start of the 2024 primary will look very different from the one in 2020. The new plan was championed by President Joe Biden, who is expected to formally announce his reelection campaign in the coming months.

  • Polar vortex plunges Boston into record coldest morning in decades with -39 degree wind chills

    What a morning in Boston, where the brutal cold from a polar vortex invading the Northeast has pushed down the door for a very unwelcome weekend.

  • Neuer 'put personal interests' above Bayern, says sporting director

    Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday he was "disappointed" with injured captain Manuel Neuer, who "put his personal interests above" the club. "Manuel has put his personal interests above the interests of the club. 

  • Powerful Earthquake Strikes Turkey With Fears of High Casualties

    The 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed dozens of buildings in the country’s worst seismic event in years.

  • Spain: Rights groups urge more protection for hunting dogs

    Animal rights groups and pet shop owners marched Sunday in separate demonstrations to protest a new animal welfare law proposed by the Spanish government that seeks to advance the protection of animal rights. The draft legislation has fueled criticism by animal rights groups after a last-minute amendment excluded hunting dogs from the law's protection, meeting hunting lobbies’ demands. Under the “same dogs, same law” slogan, thousands marched in Madrid and dozens of other Spanish cities in coordinated demonstrations to urge the government to restore hunting dogs to the law, which raises fines for animal abuse to 200,000 euros ($216,000) and introduces a possible two-year jail sentence for the most serious cases.

  • Musk Wants Corporate America to Pay $1,000 a Month for Twitter Checkmark

    The serial entrepreneur took control of the social network on October 27 in exchange for a big check for $ 44 billion. Baffled, many advertisers had felt they wanted to see the platform's new direction on what tweets will now be acceptable on Twitter. Musk had said that this decision weakened Twitter financially.

  • California mountain lions dying on roads at concerning rates, study shows

    As Los Angeles is set to say goodbye to P-22, a new study from the University of California Davis shows California mountain lions are being killed on roads and highways at high rates.

  • Chiefs, Eagles are in Super Bowl 57. Here are the moves that helped them get there.

    Here are the top five roster moves from both the Chiefs and Eagles that were pivotal to reaching Super Bowl 57.

  • Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Wins Both Alternative Music Categories

    British indie rock duo Wet Leg continued its charmed run today (Feb. 5) by winning both alternative music award categories at the pre-show Grammy Premiere ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took home best alternative music album for Wet Leg’s self-titled album released last April, while “Chaise Lounge” received the best … Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Wins Both Alternative Music Categories Read More » The post Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Wins Both Alternative Music