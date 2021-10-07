Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11

·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake early Thursday shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.

The death toll was expected to rise as officials search through the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area.

At least four of the dead were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing reports from coal miners in the area.

The epicenter of the 5.7 magnitude quake was about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the surface.

The area, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.

Most of the population in the area live in sun-baked mud houses, many of which collapsed. Rescue efforts were underway, but Shaheen said it would take hours just to reach many of the hardest-hit areas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court hears case of Guantanamo detainee seeking torture info

    Several of the justices asked why the detainee, Abu Zubaydah, couldn't testify himself about his treatment at a CIA secret detention facility.

  • Officer shoots man while responding to family dispute in Napa

    "One man was armed and fired his gun. During the response, an officer fired his service weapon and struck the suspect who was transported to the hospital," police said.

  • Chemistry Nobel awarded for mirror-image molecules

    A Briton and a German have been awarded the chemistry Nobel for their work to build new molecules.

  • Chemistry Nobel honors green way to make molecules

    Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an environmentally cleaner way to build molecules. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has made the production of molecules cheaper, safer and more efficient. (Oct. 6)

  • Jordanian media ignores Pandora Papers bombshell about king's homes

    Amman, Jordan — The bombshell “Pandora papers” disclosures about King Abdullah II's multimillion-dollar real-estate holdings don't currently look like a major blow to the king's domestic standing, in part because local media have steered clear.Driving the news: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reported that King Abdullah had purchased several houses worth more than $106 million in the U.S. and U.K. during his reign, using offshore companies.Get market news worthy

  • Pakistan earthquake kills 20 in Balochistan province

    At least 20 people were killed after the quake struck the country's Balochistan province, officials say.

  • German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

    Police carried out large-scale raids in 25 German cities Wednesday, after a chance discovery last year put investigators on the trail of a money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad. Officials said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved about 1,400 officers and took place in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen. Eleven people were arrested, including a 39-year-old Syrian man who is accused of membership in Syria’s Nusra Front extremist group, police said.

  • What term best describes those from the Indian subcontinent? It depends on who you ask

    Over the last several decades, the diaspora of the Indian subcontinent has been labeled, relabeled and lumped together too many times to count.

  • Erupting Hawaii volcano's alert level is lowered to 'watch'

    U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano, saying they expect its latest eruption to remain confined to the summit. The eruption began last week in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the summit on the Big Island. Officials with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had raised Kilauea's alert level to “warning” and its aviation code to red as they assessed the intensity of lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic smoke.

  • Sub-Saharan Africa GDP to grow 3.3% this year, 3.5% in 2022 -World Bank

    Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is expected to grow by 3.3% this year and 3.5% in 2022, buoyed by rising commodity prices, the lifting of some anti-coronavirus restrictions and a pick-up in global trade, a World Bank report said on Wednesday. Like elsewhere around the world, sub-Saharan Africa imposed restrictions on movement in the first quarter of last year to limit the spread of COVID-19, throttling trade and other key economic activities including tourism and transport. The World Bank report said growth could turn out to be higher at 5.1% in 2022 and 5.4% a year later depending on how fast COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out, while a slower inoculation rate would reduce growth projections.

  • Tazah gets pre-seed funding to make Pakistan's agriculture sector more bountiful

    The founders of Tazah Technologies, a B2B agriculture marketplace in Pakistan, met while serving leadership roles at Uber subsidiary Careem. Abrar Bajwa and Mohsin Zaka bonded during long working hours as the platform dealt with COVID-19’s impact. When asked how they got from ride-hailing to agritech, Bajwa told TechCrunch that the two grew up in farming communities.

  • Revealed: pipeline company paid Minnesota police for arresting and surveilling protesters

    Enbridge picked up the tab for police wages, training and equipment – and let county police know when it wanted demonstrators arrested Police officers drag a demonstrator who was protesting at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard county, Minnesota, in June. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters The Canadian company Enbridge has reimbursed US police $2.4m for arresting and surveilling hundreds of demonstrators who oppose construction of its Line 3 pipeline, according to documents th

  • Pipeline from California oil spill was moved 105 feet along sea floor

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Reuters) -A section of the oil pipeline that burst off the Southern California coast was displaced 105 feet (32 meters) across the ocean floor, officials said on Tuesday, fueling speculation that a ship's anchor may have caused the environmental disaster. The revelation came as the U.S. Coast Guard and drilling company Amplify Energy Corp came under further scrutiny about the time it took to respond to the spill, amid reports that mariners first reported seeing oil in the water on Friday night, when official notification did not come until Saturday around midday.

  • This is how long it will take to get a Porsche Taycan

    Interested in this astounding work of engineering? A luxurious electric sedan that goes 0-to-60 in 2.4 seconds? Get in line.

  • Biden and China's Xi agree to hold virtual summit before end of year

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached an agreement "in principle" to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, according to a senior administration official.Driving the news: The White House announcement followed a six-hour meeting today in Zurich between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The

  • Second suspect in fatal shooting near University of Kansas campus arrested in Tennessee

    Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the second suspect Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is awaiting extradition to Kansas.

  • In brazen attack by settlers, Palestinians see larger threat

    Al-MUFAGARA, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Jewish settlers swept down from the dusty hills, hurling rocks at a small Palestinian village in broad daylight, smashing windows, cars and water cisterns as families hid inside their homes and Israeli soldiers looked on. Palestinians in this rural part of the occupied West Bank say last week's attack was especially violent but not unusual. It included the smashed water cisterns on which the Bedouin community and its livestock rely.

  • 'A press release is not a formal offer': White House cool to GOP short-term debt hike proposal

    The White House said it would continue to push lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling even as Democrats appeared poised to accept a short-term deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for a three-month extension.

  • PSA: Apple and Beats are on mega sale at Amazon right now — score up to $60 off

    Save some serious coin on everything from iPads to Powerbeats.

  • Nigeria’s #EndSars protests: How they failed

    A year after the massive #EndSars protests many complain that police brutality remains a problem.