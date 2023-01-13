Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline

A molten salt solar tower stands behind electricity pylons at a power station near Dunhuang
Harish Sridharan
·3 min read

By Harish Sridharan

(Reuters) - Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023.

Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142 billion in Asia Pacific last year, barely below the record $144 billion of 2021, according to data from Refinitiv.

That contrasted with declines of 30% or more in total issuance in Europe and in the United States.

Graphic: ESG issuance Asia, Europe and US https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ASIA-MARKETS/jnpwywagdpw/ESG%20in%20U.S%20Asia%20and%20Europe.png

Participants say the 2022 issuance in Asia was fuelled on the supply side by the gargantuan task of greening Asia's energy grid and by low yuan interest rates in top issuer China, where investment from domestic institutions supported prices.

"Increased issuance in domestic currencies has compensated for the fall in the cross-border market, which was similar to the global picture," said Atul Jhavar, head of sustainable capital markets for the Asia-Pacific at Barclays.

"We've seen a bunch of ESG-labelled issues, especially in currencies like the yuan."

Chinese entities issued 59.3% of the ESG bonds in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022, with total proceeds totaling $84 billion, up about 6% from $80 billion in 2021. The number of issuers rose slightly, to 281 from 279.

The interest rate backdrop for issuers was favourable in China. Interest rates there remained lower and steadier than in the inflation-hit West. Three-year government bonds yield 2.5% in China against 3.9% in the U.S..

South Korea took the second spot, issuing $20 billion in ESG-linked bonds last year. Issuance in the Philippines more than doubled to nearly $8 billion.

Local buyers, such as insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, provided demand, said Xuan Sheng Ou Yong, a senior ESG analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"Domestic capital markets in Asia have been developing over many years, and are quite deep today," he said. "So the demand for local-currency (debt) is strong consistently."

Graphic: ESG issuance in Asia https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ASIA-MARKETS/gdpzqwmrgvw/Asia%20ESG%20Issuance.png

Globally, ESG issuance fell last year as debt markets became turbulent, while investors pulled cash from funds devoted to sustainable investment for the first time in more than a decade as soaring prices for fossil fuel stocks, which they exclude, hurt their relative performance.

Asia is a smaller and less mature market than Europe, where fundraising totaled $340 billion last year, and issuance may face challenges from a looming crackdown on greenwashing - exaggeration of environmental credentials - in China.

But analysts say the sheer size of green promises, such as China's pledge to almost double wind and solar capacity by 2030, means large fundraising will be necessary.

"To de-carbonise (supply) chains, coal would need to be replaced by alternative energy, and the capital requirements to fund these trends could drive higher sustainability investment flows to Asia," said Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of equity research at Maybank Securities.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Wanda raises $400 million in dollar bonds in milestone for China property sector

    Dalian Wanda Commercial Management raised $400 million in a U.S. dollar bond, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, in the first publicly sold dollar bond by a Chinese property-related firm since late 2021 when the sector's debt crisis came to a head. The company is the property services arm of commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group. Investor confidence in China's property sector has been hit by a string of debt defaults, and bond exchanges to extend repayments since late 2021 when the liquidity troubles of China Evergrande Group deepened, leaving companies little room to raise fresh funds offshore.

  • Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs

    Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.

  • Indonesian businessman fined over $370 million for stock manipulation

    An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate case in 2020 linked to hundreds of millions of dollars of investment losses at another insurer Asuransi Jiwasraya, Ignatius Eko Purwanto, who led a panel of judges, said. The businessman denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer Aditya W. Santoso said there had been no decision yet on whether to appeal.

  • Manulife: Risk-Adjusted Fixed Income Looks 'Pretty Good'

    Nathan Thooft, chief invesment officer of the multi-asset solutions team and a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, discusses inflation in the US, its implications for Federal Reserve policy and financial markets. He also discusses the opportunities he sees in fixed income and stock markets. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Asian Stocks Set for Weekly Gain Amid Choppy Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were mostly higher in choppy trading on Friday, with a light tailwind from easing inflationary pressure in the US.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapWhile expectations that cent

  • Ukraine says its forces hold out against Russia in battle for Soledar

    KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said its troops were holding out against pro-Moscow forces in the eastern salt mining town of Soledar as more than 500 civilians including children were trapped there. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked two units in Soledar that he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy." Zelenskiy said he and senior Ukrainian commanders analysed the need for reinforcements in Soledar and nearby towns in the eastern industrial area known as the Donbas and next steps for the coming days.

  • India iPhone Breakthrough Masks Struggle to Be Next China

    (Bloomberg) -- On paper, India’s chances of attracting global manufacturers look rosy. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapApple Inc. began assembling its latest iPhone models in the South Asian nation in a

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • 3 Stocks I Will 'Never' Sell

    There should also be ample growth opportunities. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted trailing-12-month revenue of $502 billion, but growth has surely slowed since the booming days of the pandemic. What's particularly appealing about investing in this company is that you also get to own Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud-computing platform in the world with 34% of the market.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. She's adding to some of her largest and hardest-hit stocks.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • 5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy in 2023

    Watch Fidelity mutual funds like FSHOX, FSLBX, EQPGX, FCPVX, and FGITX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 68% and 77% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These cybersecurity growth stocks could soar when economic conditions improve and business spending rebounds.