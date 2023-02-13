Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In XOX Technology Berhad's KLSE:XOXTECH) Stock?

XOX Technology Berhad's (KLSE:XOXTECH) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study XOX Technology Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for XOX Technology Berhad is:

22% = RM6.4m ÷ RM30m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.22.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

XOX Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, XOX Technology Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, XOX Technology Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 19% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by XOX Technology Berhad compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 8.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is XOX Technology Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is XOX Technology Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that XOX Technology Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with XOX Technology Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for XOX Technology Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

