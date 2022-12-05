Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's KLSE:FPI) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is:

26% = RM126m ÷ RM480m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (implying that it keeps only 49% of profits) for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

