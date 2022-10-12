Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Joyce Corporation Ltd's ASX:JYC) Stock?

Joyce's (ASX:JYC) stock is up by a considerable 42% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Joyce's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Joyce is:

50% = AU$18m ÷ AU$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.50 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Joyce's Earnings Growth And 50% ROE

To begin with, Joyce has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Joyce over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Joyce's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Joyce is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Joyce Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (implying that it keeps only 20% of profits) for Joyce suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Joyce has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Joyce's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Joyce and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

