Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Sibanye Stillwater Limited's JSE:SSW) Stock?

Sibanye Stillwater's (JSE:SSW) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sibanye Stillwater's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sibanye Stillwater is:

23% = R21b ÷ R89b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sibanye Stillwater's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Sibanye Stillwater seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 27%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 67% seen over the past five years by Sibanye Stillwater. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sibanye Stillwater's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 45% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SSW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sibanye Stillwater Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Sibanye Stillwater is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. So it seems that Sibanye Stillwater is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Sibanye Stillwater has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 31%. Regardless, Sibanye Stillwater's ROE is speculated to decline to 15% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Sibanye Stillwater's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

