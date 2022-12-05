Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Logitech International S.A.'s VTX:LOGN) Stock?

Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Logitech International's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Logitech International is:

23% = US$501m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Logitech International's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Logitech International has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.6% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Logitech International's considerable five year net income growth of 29% was to be expected.

We then compared Logitech International's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LOGN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Logitech International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Logitech International has a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Logitech International is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Logitech International has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 28% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 27%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Logitech International's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

