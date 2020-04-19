Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Gjensidige Forsikring ASA's OB:GJF) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Gjensidige Forsikring's (OB:GJF) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Gjensidige Forsikring's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gjensidige Forsikring is:

25% = kr6.6b ÷ kr26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every NOK1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NOK0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Gjensidige Forsikring's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Gjensidige Forsikring has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.1% net income growth seen by Gjensidige Forsikring over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between Gjensidige Forsikring's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 6.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Gjensidige Forsikring is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Gjensidige Forsikring Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 78% (or a retention ratio of 22%) for Gjensidige Forsikring suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Gjensidige Forsikring has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 91%. Regardless, Gjensidige Forsikring's ROE is speculated to decline to 19% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.