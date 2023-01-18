Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Kontron AG's ETR:SANT) Stock?

Kontron (ETR:SANT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 31% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kontron's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kontron is:

12% = €52m ÷ €443m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kontron's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Kontron seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Kontron's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Kontron's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SANT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kontron Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kontron has a three-year median payout ratio of 42%, which implies that it retains the remaining 58% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Kontron is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 48%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Kontron's future ROE will be 10% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Kontron's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

