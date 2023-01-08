Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Cohort plc's LON:CHRT) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Cohort's (LON:CHRT) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cohort's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cohort is:

12% = UK£11m ÷ UK£89m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cohort's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Cohort's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This probably goes some way in explaining Cohort's moderate 6.5% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing Cohort's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 6.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Cohort is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Cohort Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (or a retention ratio of 47%) for Cohort suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Cohort has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 42% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 15% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cohort's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

