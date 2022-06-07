Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Olympic Steel, Inc.'s NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Olympic Steel's (NASDAQ:ZEUS) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Olympic Steel's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Olympic Steel is:

29% = US$136m ÷ US$463m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Olympic Steel's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Olympic Steel has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 22% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 43% net income growth seen by Olympic Steel over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Olympic Steel's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Olympic Steel fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Olympic Steel Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Olympic Steel's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Olympic Steel has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Olympic Steel's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

