Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Athabasca Oil Corporation's TSE:ATH) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Athabasca Oil's (TSE:ATH) stock increased significantly by 58% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Athabasca Oil's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Athabasca Oil is:

39% = CA$355m ÷ CA$910m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.39.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Athabasca Oil's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Athabasca Oil has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 23% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Athabasca Oil's exceptional 37% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Athabasca Oil's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Athabasca Oil fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Athabasca Oil Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Athabasca Oil doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Athabasca Oil's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Athabasca Oil by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

