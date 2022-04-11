Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In BBQ Holdings, Inc.'s NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that BBQ Holdings' (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on BBQ Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BBQ Holdings is:

38% = US$24m ÷ US$64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

BBQ Holdings' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that BBQ Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, BBQ Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 61% was to be expected.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.8% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about BBQ Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is BBQ Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

BBQ Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with BBQ Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

